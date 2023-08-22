Travel Guide to Statue of Unity, Gujarat

One of India's awe-inspiring landmarks, the Statue of Unity beckons travelers from all corners of the world. Towering over the Narmada River in Gujarat, this magnificent tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a must-visit destination.

Whether you plan to stay at a premium resort nearby or simply make a day trip, the Statue of Unity promises an unforgettable experience.

A Glimpse into History

The Statue of Unity stands as a symbol of India's unity and strength. It commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man of India,’ who played a crucial role in integrating the various princely states into the Union of India after independence. Inaugurated on October 31, 2018, it's an architectural marvel, standing 182 meters tall.

How to Reach the Statue of Unity?

Reaching the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, is an effortless journey as it's well connected through various modes of transport. Here's a comprehensive guide:

By Air

The nearest airport to the Statue of Unity is in Vadodara, approximately 90 kms away. It's well-connected to major cities in India, with regular domestic flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and more. Upon arrival at the airport, you can hire a taxi or use the bus service that operates to and from the statue.

Another nearest airport to the Statue of Unity is in Ahmedabad which is around 200 kms away. This airport has better connectivity, including international flights. From there, you can rent a car or take a bus to Kevadia.

By Rail

The nearest railway station to the Statue of Unity is in Vadodra. It's well-connected with other major Indian cities through express trains like the Rajkot Express, Shatabdi Express, Saurashtra Express, Garib Rath Express, Tejas Rajdhani Express, and many more.

From the Vadodra railway station, you can easily find taxis, buses, or private car services to reach the Statue of Unity.

By Road

The Statue of Unity is strategically situated, making it accessible from various key locations. It is approximately 25 km from the nearest city, Rajpipla, 90 km from Vadodara, and 150 km from Surat. Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity distance is nearly 200 kms. For those traveling by bus, the closest stop is in Kevadia. From there, you can easily find local autos that will transport you directly to the Statue of Unity.

Whether you're arriving from a nearby city or traveling from afar, multiple transport options ensure a convenient and enjoyable journey to this remarkable destination.

Statue of Unity: Timings and Ticket Information

Visiting Hours for Statue of Unity:

Open: Tuesday to Sunday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Closed: Mondays (for maintenance work.)

Laser Light and Sound Show:

Time: 7:00 pm onwards, daily (except Mondays.)

Ticketing Information:

At Shreshta Bharat Bhavan: Entry tickets available from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

At SOU Ticketing Centre: Entry tickets available from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Plan your visit accordingly to explore the Statue of Unity and enjoy all that it has to offer, including the mesmerizing Laser Light and Sound Show.

Attractions Near Statue of Unity

Observation Deck: Enjoy a panoramic view from the observation deck located at a height of 153 meters.

Museum and Exhibition Hall: Discover the life and work of Sardar Patel through interactive displays.

Laser Light and Sound Show: Any Statue of Unity guide will suggest you witness this spectacular show in the evenings, narrating the story of India's unification.

Valley of Flowers: Extending over the Satpuda-Vindhyachal side, this place showcases a valley filled with 2.4 million different blooming plants. Visit during the monsoon season to witness the vibrant blossoms and capture a glimpse of the environment around the Narmada river.

Sardar Sarovar Dam: The Sardar Sarovar Dam stands as the third tallest concrete dam in India, reaching a height of 163 meters. It's surpassed only by the Bhakra Dam in Himachal Pradesh at 226 meters, and the Lakhwar Dam in Uttar Pradesh at 192 meters. When it comes to the sheer volume of concrete used for gravity dams, the Sardar Sarovar Dam holds the distinction of being the second largest in the entire world.

Where to Stay?

Planning for a Statue of Unity trip during your Gujarat holiday? Why not immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Ahmedabad and then head to the iconic statue? And for a stay that encapsulates luxury, comfort, and nature, don't forget to book your accommodation at Club Mahindra Kensville Golf Resort, the best resort in Ahmedabad.

Sprawling across 900 acres of lush landscapes, trees, and tranquil water bodies, Club Mahindra Kensville Golf Resort is where nature's splendor greets you at every turn.

At this best resort in Gujarat, you'll discover what true luxury means. Spacious rooms adorned with modern interiors provide the ultimate relaxation. A plethora of indulgent amenities cater to your every desire, and a stunning golf course awaits golf enthusiasts looking to perfect their drive.

Don't just plan a trip, curate an unforgettable experience. To truly understand the essence of luxury and nature's resplendent beauty, choose Club Mahindra Kensville Golf Resort for your next vacation.

