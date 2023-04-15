Travel seamlessly across the length and breadth of Switzerland with a Swiss Travel Pass

Switzerland is a dream destination for travellers across the world but if there is one thing that will make your stay in the country even more special is its convenient, seamless, and always-on-time Swiss Travel System, the country’s public transport network. The Swiss Travel Pass is that one key that provides access to the world’s most reliable transport network of rail, bus, tram and boat routes in Switzerland connecting over 90 towns and cities spread across 29,000 km!

In addition to allowing holders to access its public transport system, the Swiss Travel Pass also comes with several benefits including free admission to over 500 museums such as the FIFA Museum in Zurich and the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. A pass holder can visit historical sites such as the Chillon Castle in Montreux or take mountain excursions to Rigi, Stanserhorn, Klewenalp, Brunni and Stoos free of cost. Discounts of up to 50% are also available on other mountain excursions such as Mt. Titlis, Mt. Pilatus, and Glacier 3000.

That’s not all! Children under the age of 16 can travel free of charge with the complimentary Swiss Family Card when accompanied by at least one parent holding a Swiss Travel Pass. However, even if the child is not accompanied by a parent, the minor can still avail of a 50% reduction in the entire range of tickets under the pass. The Swiss Family Card is available on request at all Swiss Travel System points-of-sale worldwide and within Switzerland.

This single ticket that enables visitors to explore Switzerland end-to-end by train, bus, boat or tram in cities can be bought for 3, 4, 8 or 15 consecutive days. To encourage travellers to stay longer and give them more time to explore the country, a special Swiss Travel Pass promotion will run from April 15, 2023 to May 14, 2023, for the most popular passes, the four-day pass and the eight-day pass. Visitors who purchase a four-day pass can avail of an extra day for free or they can get two extra days for free with the purchase of an eight-day pass.

Valid across all modes of public transportation, enjoy a hassle-free and seamless travel experience with the Swiss Travel Pass and with the Swiss Travel Guide app, you can access on-the-go information for your next bus, boat or train trip with real-time updates to the timetables and schedules.

Travellers can also use their Swiss Travel Pass to embark on the unforgettable Grand Train Tour of Switzerland — an epic train tour that combines all the famous panoramic routes in one breathtakingly round-train trip spread across 1,280 kilometres!

The Grand Train Tour itinerary starts and ends in Zurich, panning out in eight stages — from glaciers to lakes, mountains to cities — with each stage showcasing its own unique character. Travellers can design their own unique itinerary along the train route to explore Switzerland at their own pace and can hop on or off at any point along the tour.

Do not miss to include Switzerland’s renowned premium panoramic trains as part of your rail journey for an unforgettable experience of a lifetime, which can be booked through seat reservations:

The Bernina Express connects the north of Europe to its south, from St. Moritz to Tirano, on a four and a half hour journey that will take you right through the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Rhaetian Railway, passing by glaciers on its way down to palm trees.

In five and a half hours, journey from the Mediterranean south right through the heart of Switzerland on the Gotthard Panorama Express, along the historic Gotthard panoramic route from Ticino to Lucerne.

The GoldenPass Express connects Interlaken with Montreux in just three hours and 15 minutes and the exclusive travel class ‘Prestige’ takes train travel to the next level with immersive views that can be enjoyed through panoramic windows.

On board the world’s slowest express, the Glacier Express takes travellers across the Alps within roughly eight hours, passing through 91 tunnels and across 291 bridges, from Zermatt to St. Moritz.

In two short hours, the Luzern–Interlaken Express connects two of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations and offers travellers unbeatable views of five crystal-clear mountain lakes along the journey.

The Swiss Travel Pass promotion and limited offer can be availed from April 15, 2023 to May 14, 2023 and is valid for both 1st and 2nd class passes within six months from the date of issue. Swiss Travel Passes can be purchased online or from your nearest travel agent.

To know more, visit MySwitzerland.com/grandtraintour

To avail the Swiss travel pass promotion, visit: myswitzerland.com/stpspring

