Travel to your Dream Destination with an Instant Personal Loan

Travelling is the best way to unplug from the push and pull of daily life. Exploring new places, cultures, cuisines, and traditions provides global exposure and it also plays a role in mental and physical wellbeing. In a country like India, where a major chunk of population comprises of millennials and youngsters, travel is increasingly being viewed as an essential getaway rather than an optional luxury.

However, the rising cost of living and inflation may pose a challenge when it comes to planning a big-budget holiday. If you do not wish to dip into your savings and exhaust your hard-earned money, you can consider funding your vacation with a personal loan!

Fuel your travel aspirations with a personal loan

A travel loan is an unsecured personal loan that can come to your rescue if you are feeling the cash crunch for your dream vacation. Whether it is a solo trip or a family vacation, a travel loan is your best bet to get immediate funds and plan the repayment ahead. The loan amount can be used to cover all your vacation expenses ranging from transportation, stays, dining, and shopping.

An unsecured personal loan will provide you with substantial financing without the need of providing any collateral against it. The demand for travel loans has grown 10 times in the last year, as per a recent study.

You must understand some of the important things associated with personal loans before taking any decision. The below points will help you in taking the right decision with the right lender. This will help you get the best deals and benefits on your loan applications. Let us deep dive into some of the points which you should carefully check and follow:

Plan your travel budget and expenses beforehand

While applying for a travel loan, it is important to plan your expenditures well in advance and borrow only the required amount as per your budget. This way, you can easily plan your repayment without overburdening yourself financially. You can also use an online personal loan EMI calculator to assess your monthly EMIs and budget your trip accordingly.

Look for low interest rates loans

Interest rates are one of the most important factors while choosing a lender. Always compare interest rates offered by various lenders and choose the lender who will provide best interest rate. This is very useful while choosing the lender because this decides the cost of borrowing and it increases with higher interest rates. You must do a thorough comparison before taking any decision on finalizing a personal loan with any lender.

Opt for a digital lender to get quick loan disbursal with minimal documentation

One of the key advantages of availing of a personal loan from a digital lender is that they typically have a quick disbursal process. This means that all the steps ranging from the online application, approval, and disbursal of funds take place seamlessly in a relatively short amount of time. Also, the simple eligibility criteria of being a salaried employee further speeds up the sanction approval. This feature is particularly helpful when you need to book travel arrangements or secure any last-minute tourism deals.

Choose your repayment tenure wisely

While getting a personal loan is fairly easy, the repayment of the loan is a very important aspect that needs to be considered before borrowing any amount. Your monthly EMIs are influenced by the tenure you pick, so make sure you make the right decision that leaves you capable enough to manage monthly expenses other than the EMI. For instance, good NBFCs offer a flexible repayment tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months, and the borrower has the freedom to choose a period that suits the borrower’s needs.

Check for zero foreclosure/prepayment charges

Though the tenure may be flexible, some of the banks and NBFCs levy foreclosure charges when you want to close your loan before the end of the tenure. In this case, the borrower has to pay certain charges to foreclose the loan. This can be tricky as many lenders claim they offer nil prepayment charges but end up charging. Contrary to this trend, some credible lenders don’t take any prepayment charges during the early closure of a loan. Always check for this condition, as this helps borrowers reduce their debt burden without paying any additional charges.

Always maintain a healthy credit score

A credit score is a numerical value assigned to a borrower based on his or her credit history. It is a number between 300 and 900 that determines how creditworthy they are. The closer to 900 this number is, the better it is, and vice versa. It shows your creditworthiness and financial health. Credit score is one of the crucial factors which lenders rely on while giving you loans at certain interest rates. You should check your credit score beforehand and work on improving the same if it is on the lower side to get easy and lower interest rate personal loans.

Evaluate all the benefits and features of the personal loan before making a decision

Different financial institutions offer a host of features as part of their loans, so it is up to you to pick and choose the benefits that are most helpful in your situation. Assess your scenario and select a lender that meets your unique travel requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.