Travel without Borders- Boost your Lifestyle with Malta Permanent Residency Program

Abhinav Immigration Services, in association with Endevio Ltd, is thrilled to announce a mega seminar on Malta Residency by Investment featuring Honourable Alex Muscat. This is a strictly by-invite seminar scheduled for the 5th and 7th of December, 2023, in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

We are delighted to welcome Alex Muscat, a Maltese economist and politician currently serving as the Member of Parliament in the Parliament of Malta. Mr. Muscat will share his valuable insights on the Malta Permanent Residency Program and how it could benefit wealthy Indians seeking a secure and stable life overseas. This partnership marks yet another milestone in our strong presence in the business immigration realm. It underlines our commitment to helping high-net-worth Indians stay ahead in the age of global mobility.

Other esteemed speakers at the seminar include:

Honourable Alex Muscat, Minister for Citizenship and Residency (2020-2022)

Oliver Said; CEO, Endevio Ltd

Alexandra Kenna; Senior Executive, Endevio Ltd

Ajay Sharma; President, Abhinav Immigration Services

Rohit Kumar Sharma; Director and COO Abhinav Immigration Services

The presence of Mr. Alex Muscat will enable our guests to understand the ins and outs of the Malta highly sought-after residency program, its advantages, eligibility conditions, regulatory environment, and process. With Mr. Muscat along with Abhinav’s proven suite of business visa solutions, we are confident that will be able to help our clients obtain a quality of life, enjoy global mobility, get a PR visa for four generations, and secure a decent standard of living in Malta.

The seminar is dedicated for individuals and their families having a net worth ranging from 6 to 7 crores to connect with industry leaders and like-minded visionaries. Registration requires a fee of INR 1000 per person. To secure your seat, get in touch with +91 8595338595. Send an email to web@abhinav.com. Alternatively, can register by filling the form – Register Now

For more details watch the below video.

