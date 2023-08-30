Travel2Agent.com wins the India Travel Award for Customer Service Excellence in Outbound Tourism

New Delhi, August 29, 2023 — Travel2Agent.com, a prominent player in the travel and tourism industry, has recently been bestowed with the esteemed India Travel Award for its exceptional customer-centric approach in the realm of outbound tourism. This prestigious accolade profoundly underscores Travel2Agent.com's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of performance.

The award ceremony was recently held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, situated at Bhikaji Cama Place. This distinguished acknowledgment is an outcome of Travel2Agent.com's resolute commitment to elevating customer satisfaction above mere financial gains. Since its inception in 2002 as a destination management company catering to far eastern destinations, Travel2Agent.com has progressively transformed into a preeminent provider of personalized tours for outbound travelers, capitalizing on its in-depth destination knowledge.

Travel2Agent.com embarked on its journey as a booking entity for the tourism industry. Gradually, its repertoire expanded to encompass Retail Travel and Mice Travel services. In 2007, it established its self-operated office in Bangkok to provide travel services. This expanded to Singapore in 2008 and Malaysia in 2009, allowing the company to establish a stronger presence in different parts of the world. By forming strong partnerships with hotels and local travel service providers in regions like the Far East, Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, the company positioned itself to offer exceptional services to its valued customers.



One of the unique strategies that propelled Travel2Agent.com to this victory is its customer-centric approach. The company has always prioritized providing outstanding services, fostering a robust base of repeat and referral customers over the past two decades. As part of their ongoing efforts to enhance customer relationships, Travel2Agent.com launched an innovative loyalty program. This initiative enables customers to earn reward points equivalent to 1% of their booking's value, which they can conveniently utilize for future bookings.

Reflecting on the milestone achievement, Gagan Chadha, Director of Travel2Agent.com stated, "We are delighted to announce that we have been honored with the prestigious India Travel Award for Customer Service Excellence in Outbound Tourism for our commitment to customer service and creating remarkable experiences for our travelers. This recognition underscores the dedication and enthusiasm of our entire workforce, who consistently strive to ensure each journey is truly unforgettable.”

With fully managed offices in prominent destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and Bali, the brand is poised to extend its personalised and reliable services to a wider range of locales. Travel2Agent.com envisions becoming synonymous with high-value, service-oriented travel, and this award serves as a stepping stone toward that goal.

For more information, please visit https://www.Travel2Agent.com

