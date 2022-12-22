Traveling during holidays? Here’s how to plan smartly

The festive season is here, and for the first time in the last three years, the much-awaited holidays have come with multi-fold enthusiasm and excitement. Families are taking time out to plan holidays and spend some quality time with their loved ones as they explore new locations or travel back to their hometowns for the festivities.

In fact, travel activity has seen a surge and is expected to peak by the end of the festive season, and search engines are already reporting an increase of nearly 120% in searches for travel bookings. But, as a lot of families head out after a long hiatus, the expectations from the visit are very high, and people are leaving no stone unturned to ensure every travel experience is special and indulgent.

If you are looking for a platform where you can seamlessly book your holiday or trip back home while ensuring safe financial transactions or online payments, Airtel Payments Bank has all your travel needs sorted. All you need to do is decide the place you wish to visit, and the platform makes the entire process of booking totally hassle-free and safe. You can use the service in multiple ways.

Travel bookings

To book bus & train tickets, all you need to do is log in to the Airtel Thanks App, navigate to the Airtel Payments Bank section and tap on bus or train tickets from the menu. Enter details such as source city, destination city and the date that you would like to travel on. The app will show up various options of buses and trains, and you can select the one that suits your schedule. Next, add the passenger details, enter your mPIN to authenticate the transaction, and you're done!

Cash-free payments

The best part is that the payment is routed through the Airtel Thanks App, so you can travel without the hassle of carrying cash. Using Airtel Payments Bank, you just Scan & Pay for any restaurant bills, shopping, activities, etc., with the ease of just a few taps at no extra cost. Just amazing, isn’t it?

Rewarding and safe travel payments

With Airtel Payments Bank, you earn on every transaction with Rewards123. So, elevate your travel experience by making all your payments and earning exciting rewards. The last thing you want to worry about while you are travelling is the safety of your money. Do not fret; Airtel Payments Bank got you covered because your money is protected by Airtel Safe Pay, the safest way to pay. Once you enable Airtel Safe Pay, no money can leave your account without your approval.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to download the Airtel Thanks App and go totally cashless with your travel bookings by switching to the safest digital account for all your transactions. So, without any hesitation, this holiday season, let’s #UnwrapHappiness with Airtel Payments Bank.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.