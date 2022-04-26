Traya Health confers Brands Impact Healthcare Excellence Award 2022

Traya Health, a holistic hair care solution brand bags the award of 'Most Effective Haircare Products of the Year' for its wide range of Haircare products at the Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 presented by India’s top branding company, Brands Impact.

Considering the hustle-filled lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits of people today, hair loss has become much of a concern. Hair is referred to as a person’s identity and losing this identity directly impacts the emotional well-being as well as the confidence of the person. This is where Traya Health comes into the picture and offers a 360-degree treatment plan across the trio of Ayurveda, Dermatology, and Nutrition.

Brands Impact organized the Healthcare Excellence Awards that aimed to recognize the efforts of doctors and healthcare organizations in making our healthcare system one of the best in the world. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, patients’ feedback, and much more.

On accepting the award, Saloni Anand - Co-Founder at Traya Health said, “We are very grateful for receiving the award for Most effective Haircare Products of the Year. Receiving such recognition, along with the results we witness through our clients, validates our efforts and we look forward to achieving many more such milestones in the future”.



Traya Health was born of a quest to find a scientific solution to a stubborn problem that many people face. As a brand, they aim to change the way people think about hair fall. Traya is not a product-oriented company but rather a solution-oriented company where its goal is to manage hair loss from the root cause. Traya Health’s secret lies in the power of diagnosis. They have the data to gauge whether their treatment can help an individual and how long will it take to see visible results.

Over time, Traya Health has created awareness through which people have realized the importance of not just an online diagnosis but also understanding the fact that shampoos, oils, or other temporary products won’t give instant results. At Traya Health, one needs a minimum treatment of 5-6 months to see visible results since they first cater to first fixing the root cause behind hair fall which will in turn reflect hair health.

They have helped over one lakh customers with an efficacy rate of 93%. Every customer gets the benefit of a well-thought-out plan from a team of experts - a dermatologist, nutritionist, and ayurvedic practitioner. They cater to Stages 1-4 of hair fall with guaranteed visible results within 5 months of the complete treatment plan. They also provide a hair coach who guides the customer through their hair growth journey and helps them stay on track.

It is due to their right guidance, holistic treatment and a success rate of over one lakh happy customers that they have earned a name in their hair treatment plan and have made it to the list of Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.