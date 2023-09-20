Treat at Home Secures Angel Investment to Accelerate Expansion Plans

Treat at Home, the innovative app-based home healthcare startup, has successfully secured angel investment from a group of distinguished High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). Notable investors include Dr. Manivannan, Founder, and Dr. Aravindan, Co-founder of Kauvery Hospitals, Dr. Veda from the UK, and Suresh Babu from the UAE, among others. This strategic financial infusion marks a significant milestone for Treat at Home and is set to play a pivotal role in their ambitious expansion plans. It aims to enhance the platform's capabilities and elevate the overall customer experience.

Founded in 2018, Treat at Home is a leading digital health tech platform committed to providing high-quality and cost-effective medical services directly to patients' doorsteps. The startup has pioneered the seamless connection between patients and nearby verified healthcare professionals, all accessible on-demand through an intuitive mobile app.

Through the Treat at Home app, patients can conveniently schedule a wide range of services, including home doctor visits, nursing care, elderly caregiving, lab tests, and medicine delivery. The platform offers exclusive features such as live tracking with real-time location updates, patient-driven provider selection based on distance, quality checklist, in-app voice calling, and more.

In recognition of its innovative approach to the healthcare industry, Treat at Home was recently awarded the Medicall Made in India Innovation Award for 2023.

Treat at Home's journey took a significant turn during the peak of the initial Covid-19 wave in May 2020 when it commenced operations in Tamil Nadu, recognizing the surging demand for home healthcare services. Filling a crucial gap in the market, they introduced a multilingual call-based support center to assist patients with booking services.

Since 2020, Treat at Home has served over 3500 families and expanded its network to include more than 1250 active healthcare professionals. The company's strategic collaborations with over 25 partners, including Apollo Diagnostics, Orange Health, and Medall, have further solidified its position in the healthcare sector.

In recognition of its innovative approach to the healthcare industry, Treat at Home was recently awarded the Medicall Made in India Innovation Award for 2023. The company has also actively participated in incubation programs such as NASSCOM 10000 Startups, GSF Academy 2022, Microsoft for Startups, and notably, the Google Appscale Academy Class of 2023.

Appscale Academy, initiated by MeitY Startup Hub and Google, is a specialized growth and development program designed to empower early to mid-stage Indian startups in building high-quality apps for a global audience. Out of 950 applications received in 2023, Treat at Home was selected among the top 100 companies for the first phase and emerged as one of the top 30 apps in India securing its spot in Phase II of the program, held at the Google office in Gurgaon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.