Treat yourself by paying credit card bills on CRED

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:25 IST

The festive season has begun and a lot of us have started shopping in earnest. While the gifting list is long and mandatory, shopping for yourself as a treat for just getting through this year is the more exciting part. With CRED rewarding you just for paying your credit card bills, getting your hands on a vast range of desirable brands and products has never been easier. Here is a list of the kind of brands that you get access to by being on CRED-

Lifestyle- We all love to update our wardrobe with clothes and accessories every chance we get and the festive season is a perfect excuse to add a few new pieces. With brands like Tata Cliq Luxury & Indie Lux, Adidas, Swiggy, Audible, AJIO, Puma, Tiger Marron, The Man Company, G Star Raw, Scotch & Soda offering a diverse range of products to satiate the shopper in you, you are spoilt for choice. Add to this, the great deals you get access to as member when you spend the CRED Coins earned after bill payments on brands such as Ethos, Hugo Boss and Maserati Watches, Tissot, Avi-8 to name a few and you have the perfect shopping app on your fingertips.

Fitness- With health and safety being given the importance that it deserves, the demand for fitness products has been rising. From all kinds of workout accessories that aid in sticking to your fitness regime in style, brands like Cult Live, Curefit, Puma and Fitster5 bring you the essentials needed to achieve your fitness goals in a quick and hassle-free manner.

Wellness - Relaxation and rejuvenation are much needed not only before you dive head first into the festive season but also after that. Why not invest in your wellness this season and your mind and body would be thankful for it. From brands that aid in a much-needed good night’s sleep to teas that help you rejuvenate, CRED has an array of brands that you can indulge yourself in. Some such brands are Healthsense, SleepyCat, The White Willow, Flo Mattress, Skin Q and Environics

It is also difficult to focus on wellness without paying attention to diet and food habits. Keeping this in mind, CRED has partnered with brands and products that you can dive into this season without feeling guilty even if you end up going overboard. This means availability of amazing food and snack options from brands like Namhya Foods, Nourish Organics, Lo! Low Carb Delights, PlixLife, Heabooster, The Snack Company, Ambriona Gourmet Food, Lifelong, Vahdam Tea, Amaara Herbs and Ether Atelier Chocolat.

Gadgets- It is that time of the year when you can go on a spree of updating gadgets around the house adding additional flavour to the festivities. The need for gadgets like phones, wireless chargers, earphones, etc has gone up with everyone indoors. And everyone agrees that they also make for excellent gifting options as well. Brands like One Plus, Motorola, Samsung, Macmerise ,Syska and Pebble along with CASIO and G Shock make CRED a one-stop destination for your tech needs.

Home Decor- Like gadgets, upgrading your home is also a norm during the current situation. Whether it’s a full blown decor exercise like renovation or painting or adding new colours and design elements to create a new vibe with some fun accessories; all of us seek to make our homes look more beautiful and reflective of our personalities. Some of the most sought after brands that people love to decorate their homes with are Artment, Ferns N Petals, The House of Artisans, Home Canvas and Belacoo.

Jewellery- No occasion is necessary in order to shop for jewellery. Hence, it makes for the ideal gift all year round. Eliminating the hassle of stepping out to get that perfect piece for the metal-lovers in your life, jewellery from Tanishq, Giva and Zariin is sure to earn some extra brownie points among your well-wishers.

Travel- To add the extra ‘oomph” to your travel diaries, brands like The Lalit, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Crowne Plaza are offering safe holidays and stays amidst luxury and splendour. Once you visit these places with family, friends or even by yourself, your Instagram feeds are sure to spark some fire on social media.

Unique rewards- Adding more fun to shopping, members stand a chance to win uncommon rewards such as IPL-signed jerseys and cricket bats by cricket stalwarts that can become lifelong collectibles. All members have to do is to participate in the CRED Powerplay quiz that is hosted by comedian Kumar Varun. This live quiz is hosted every Saturday throughout the IPL season and is perfect for fans of the game.

With so many of your shopping needs met, no one would blame you if you indulge yourself this year. To find your favourite rewards, go ahead and become a CRED member today.