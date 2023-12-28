Tregma Healthtech Launches ManMedics, the Pioneering Doctors-Crafted Men’s Wellness Brand

Tregma Healthtech has introduced ManMedics™, India's innovative digital clinic tailored specifically for men, meticulously developed by a diverse team of physicians, biotechnologists, and clinical researchers. Spearheaded by a group of esteemed doctors, notably Dr. Charu Sharma, MS, and Dr. Sachin Bhardwaj, MD, this initiative marks a significant venture.

Dr. Sharma, a highly regarded practitioner and researcher, boasts a decade-long involvement in the field of wellness. Her extensive experience encompasses treating patients across more than 8 countries and earning recognition on multiple international platforms for her substantial research contributions. Her professional journey includes previous collaborations with esteemed institutions such as the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and IIT Bombay, alongside being an alumnus of the prestigious All India Institute of Ayurveda.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bhardwaj serves as the Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of the company. Transitioning from a medical career to entrepreneurship, he has accumulated extensive experience as a clinical researcher and advisor within prestigious institutes and hospitals. At Tregma Healthtech, he leads the R&D team while mentoring a community of over 40,000 doctors. Alongside his team, Dr. Bhardwaj has authored several books, research articles, and patents, all aligned with a vision to revolutionize wellness through biotechnology-driven solutions.

ManMedics has emerged as a crucial brand, offering nanotechnology driven solutions backed by years of research, meticulously formulated by a team of dedicated doctors. Dr. Bhardwaj shared, "We can understand and better manage men's health problems, treating them with the care they deserve. The future of men’s wellness is here." This ethos underpins their mission to enhance patient health through personalized, tech-driven, and effective treatment plans, aiming to empower male wellness along with pioneering innovative solutions.

At the heart of ManMedics lies an AI-powered platform, elevating user experiences by efficiently catering to individual needs. The platform functions as an intuitive guide, offering insights and recommendations, ensuring a seamless journey towards improved wellness. Dr. Sharma highlighted the uniqueness of ManMedics, stating, "Our strength lies in being the first men's wellness brand founded by doctors. We've dedicated years to perfecting formulations that prioritize efficacy and safety, surpassing conventional medicines."

Each product by Tregma undergoes stringent manufacturing protocols under expert medical supervision. The brand’s discreet delivery system makes sure that the goods, and services are delivered while maintaining complete privacy and confidentiality of its customers.

On being asked about their inspiration behind founding the company, the founders emphasized their belief in integrative medicine as the future of healthcare. Their interdisciplinary team of doctors, biotechnologists, and researchers strives to innovate healthcare solutions that resonate on a global scale. ManMedics stands as an innovative healthcare brand, embodying a well-rounded approach to men's wellness, driven by expertise, care, and technological advancement. As the world witnesses the rise of digital health solutions, the brand emerges as a pioneering force dedicated to improving men's health and overall well-being. The company is launching its products in Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

For more details about the brand, visit its website: https://manmedics.com/

