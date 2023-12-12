Trehan Iris - scripting the success of landmark projects

Trehan Iris has a rich legacy of over six decades of unprecedented experience in the construction field. The company has executed prestigious projects for CPWD, DDA, and PWD across Delhi-NCR and has completed100 projects in Delhi-NCR and delivered over 15 million Sq Ft area. In the 2000s, the company launched its cohesive brand IRIS and delivered some of the landmark projects like IRIS Tech Park, IRIS Cyber Square, IRIS Cyber Tower, IRIS Gomati, Bangalore, IRIS Villas, IRIS Farms, etc.

After bringing IRIS Techpark, a multi-functional tech park spanning close to a million sq ft on Sohna Road, Gurugram, Trehan Iris shifted its entire focus to the retail vertical. Today, backed by a rich legacy and unparalleled experience, Trehan Iris stands strong among the top developers of Northern India with a clear focus on commercial and retail.

The company and its leadership team aim to bring the best of the retail world with exquisitely designed destinations. Among its projects is the most sought-after shopping center “Iris Broadway” in Sec 85 & 86, Gurugram. Emerging as a landmark retail destination, Iris Broadway is a 100% leased-out shopping center and food hub located at the epicenter of New Gurugram.

With an eye for promising realty micro-markets of NCR, Trehan Iris launched its most ambitious project - Iris Broadway Greno West in Greater Noida West. It will be a retail-led mixed-use development. Taking it one notch higher, the company roped in the world’s best consultants for the first time for this project.

Iris Broadway Greno West is a mixed-use development with retail, hotel & banquets, F&B, Multiplex & office tower. Designed by Benoy, UK, the team behind the famous Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk, it will be a one-of-a-kind development in the region.

The iconic office tower in Iris Broadway Greno West, namely Omega, was recently launched. It has been designed to provide a modern and elevated workspace experience, offering lockable office spaces, which are very few in Greater Noida West. The tower features a stunning and dedicated business center called “Omega Corporate Lounge”. Spread across a 7000 sq ft area, it is exclusive and free to use for every office owner and tenant. The entire design and experience aim to offer a work-life balance. With such amenities and services, Omega Corporate Lounge is going to set a new standard of work culture in Noida Extension's commercial real estate market. Such endeavors of the company reflect their passion for carving unique offerings in the projects that stand out the best.

Iris Broadway Greno West is strategically located at Ek Murthi roundabout just opposite a proposed Metro Station. With the development of 500,000 apartments and the potential to house approximately 1.5 million residents in the next 3-4 years, the mall will be a one-of-a-kind development in the region and a one-stop-shop for all needs of retail & entertainment.

Trehan Iris is a proud debt-free company, and that is one of its strengths enabling them to make the right decisions when it comes to quality and delivering what is promised. As a responsible and credible developer, the company has a track record of delivering on time. The company has significant developments planned and is looking to launch new projects in Noida Sector 140 and Gurugram Sector 95. Besides, the company is planning to enter into the hospitality segment with its upcoming project in Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

