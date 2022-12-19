Trend your wedding hashtag with neon signs by Neon Attack!

The wedding season has started in India, and like any other year, it is going to be grand and exclusive. Each year there is a new wedding trend that grabs attention, and this year it is the Customized wedding hashtag at the venue. With the demand for best wedding decor ideas and modern wedding decors, people have been making customized and attractive neon signs to enhance the overall vibe of their wedding events.

Neonlights in India can be incorporated into any style of wedding, whether modern or traditional. Neon signs illuminate the entire look and feel of the event. It can be installed at the photo booth, on the stage backdrop, or on the dance floor. IT definitely adds a personalized touch to the occasion with customized neon lights by Neon Attack.

Neon Attack has customized many wedding hashtag neon signs for grand weddings in India.

Started by two young brothers Hardik Kedia and Kartik Kedia, Neon Attack is a 2-year-old established company. Within a short duration of time, the brand has created an enormous impact in the Indian market with its unique and exclusive neon sign business. Setting a benchmark in Indian marketplaces by offering a wide variety of customized neon signage.

Talking about marriage season, Neon Attack has customized many wedding hashtag neon signs for grand weddings in India. Recently they customized Shivani Bafna and Shyam Shah hashtag neon signage- #TheBAFnaSHAHdi that represents a modern wedding décor idea. They have recently catered to famous celebrities' and social media influencers' weddings. They also have customized neon light signs for celebrities like Darshan Raval, Awez Darbar, Maisha Iyer, Anushka Sen, Alaya F, Sanket Mehta and many others.

With 130k+ followers on Instagram, 10k+ satisfied and repeat customer base, and catering to 150+ influencers, the journey of Neon Attack has been spectacular in just 2 years. They are here to usher in a new era of igniting special occasions with customized neon lights and signs. Not only this, but they have also recently introduced a new technology for the first time in the world known as "Floro".

This new innovative launch, FloRo Neon Sign by Neon Attack, is the first ever designed neon sign with 1 million colour options and 200+ flow modes. They can be easily controlled from any smartphone and are easy to use. With the provision of customized neon signs, Neon Attack's new innovation is one of its kind in the market, currently winning hearts in India. Along with free shipping and 1-year warranty, they prove world-class craftsmanship with 4.8 ratings from their customers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.