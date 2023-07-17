Trending Coins You Should Buy for 100x Gains: Solana, Tradecurve, and Aave

Solana (SOL), Aave (AAVE), and Tradecurve (TCRV) are the three trending coins that captured the attention of the crypto community. These coins have shown good price movements and can potentially deliver significant returns. These coins' key features and recent developments highlight why they are worth considering for potential 10X gains.

Solana (SOL): Scaling to New Heights

Solana (SOL) has gained significant traction in crypto. With its high-performance blockchain infrastructure, Solana aims to address scalability issues that hinder traditional blockchain networks. The project has garnered attention for its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees.

Recently, Coca-Cola in Serbia and the Solana NFT platform SolSea announced their cooperation for an NFT issuance during a concert.

After this news, Solana surged as its value increased by 23.2% in the last 14 days. Solana has a value of $20.76 with a market cap of $8.3B, which is a drop of 3.94% in the last 24 hours. The coin can potentially deliver substantial gains with continued adoption and developments within the Solana ecosystem.

Aave (AAVE): Revolutionizing Decentralized Lending

Aave (AAVE), a decentralized lending platform built on Ethereum, has gained popularity due to its innovative approach to borrowing and lending in decentralized finance. The platform Aave enables users to lend or borrow various cryptocurrencies without intermediaries, creating a transparent and efficient lending ecosystem.

In recent developments, the decision to convert 1,600 ETH, or $3 million, into the wrapped staked ether (wstETH) and rocket pool Ether (ETH) is being voted on by Aave (AAVE) token holders as part of a governance process. Aave could make 3.8% by staking wstETH and 3.13% by staking rETH after the conversion.

The strong fundamentals and growing adoption within the DeFi sector of Aave have propelled its price upward as it trades hands at $70.47 with a market cap of $1B. As the demand for decentralized lending continues to rise, the potential of Aave for significant gains becomes increasingly evident.

Tradecurve (TCRV): Fundamentally Alters the Online Trading Market

One project currently in its presale phase has also captured attention - Tradecurve (TCRV), providing early investors an 80% return on investment. With over 12,500 users onboarded and $2.8M raised, the interest in Tradecurve is growing daily.

Tradecurve introduces a unique trading platform combining the best aspects of decentralized and centralized exchanges. On Tradecurve, all derivatives can be traded from one account, which can be created using an email only (no sign-up KYC requirements).

This provides a trading environment where users remain anonymous - something millions of traders desire.

Features such as a copy trading feature, high leverage starting at 500:1, and more are only some of the aspects that give Tradecurve a competitive edge over platforms like Robinhood.

Behind all these features will be its native token, currently in Stage 4 of its presale, with a value of $0.018. With projections that it may rise by 50x before the presale ends, now is the perfect time to purchase it - so do not miss out.

