Trends in Indian weddings through the lens of event planners with VideoTailor

View Video here: https://youtu.be/hlT__QqPars

Being a pioneer in completely digitizing their services in weddings and pre-wedding photography, Videotailor has stamped a spot among the leading production houses of India, ensuring their commitment is rendered to the client as they signed up for.

To understand the changing preferences and to toil in with the ongoing trends, Sachi Singla, the torch bearer of Video Tailor made a step to get in touch with some of the leading decorators and wedding planners to get into details to what these specialists have to say about the change in the wedding vibe these days.

You are all “E-INVITED”

Prerna Saxena, founder of the Theme Weavers, a market leader in Wedding Planners, shares her experience of not witnessing a traditional invite in the last three years, although she believes the ritual won't completely subside as some of her clients do curate a couple of traditional invites for their personal religious purposes and faith. Sahiba Puri who runs Events by Sahiba puri, also assents to upcoming popularity of the trendy e-invites as the busy life of Delhiites have a tough time commuting to deliver the invites of the weddings.

Gone are the NIGHTS, here comes the DAY!

Indians, For ages, have loved to tie their matrimonial sacrament under the blissful light of the moon and stars, but Couples are now roping into the idea of getting hitched in broad daylight, as shared by Ms. Prerna Saxena. Mr. Manu Anand from Manyam wedding planners shared insights about the popularity of morning weddings among the NRI and the South-Indian communities. Although such preferences are purely subjective, he points out that cool weather is much more favorable when choosing the sun side. Aliza Ali from Noorza Events quotes “ The nights having its own charm” but it's the day weddings which are nowadays taking over the market. The involvement of families is much more in comparison to the night wedding commencement.

Venturing pastels in the lehengas

Mohsin Khan, from Vivaah luxury weddings mentioned that there is an uproar in the demand for pastels in lehengas which are much more pleasing to the eyes and the lens due to their soft hue. Sahil and Nishita, from The Event Designer differentiated the choice of colors to be chosen as to the time on which the wedding ceremony would commence. The shades of red compliments the night and the pastels give a subtle look during the day.

Intimate Destination Weddings are the TALK OF THE TOWN.

Mohsin Khan also pressed upon that weddings are home to celebrations curated to felicitate your bonds and emotions and while there was no limit to the Guest list before, The pandemic compelled people to shrink the invitees for weddings.

Instead, families have now wedged in a budget for destination-based weddings to make the celebration more appealing and delightful for the Limited relatives on board ensuring the invites sent are numbered, as also shared by Aliza Ali from Noorza Events. Understanding the necessity of involvement in an Indian society, Kaveri Vij, founder of Designer Events Inc suggests throwing a reception party to add in all the people for a more formal gathering.

Most picked wedding decor themes and colour scheme.

While pastels blend in better with the sun rays, the nights are charming with the bright colors like red and gold which shimmers along the dark making it look more appealing as shared by Mohsin Khan, from Vivaah Luxury Weddings and he also believes that the traditional charm of using red in the weddings have considerably died down due to the choice of colors brought in by the decorators these days.

Manu Anand from Manyam events says the weddings are now bringing in burnt orange, emerald green and grays making it a popular choice for the decor which are coming up these days.

Within or beyond the territories for a Destination Weddings

Mansi, from Blush decor elucidates the cost and budgeting which the couple must consider while planning for a destination wedding to avoid any compromise in the wedding’s necessities. Also, Chalking out a plan is necessary for the couple irrespective of whether the wedding destination is India or Abroad.

Although taking over arrangements yourself could be a little tedious to ponder upon a minimalistic detail, it could also create room for potential errors. To avoid a hiccup amid your moments, hiring an event planner is a rational decision to make as these experts have enough experience to know the ins and outs of the matrimonial industry, a common opinion shared by both Prerna Saxena and Kaveri Vij. As far as a destination is concerned, Akshay from the Designer events incited a difference of paper works and Visa applications in the case of international locations making it not a major reason to doubt with respect to the arrangements carried forward.

Love has found its acceptance

Sahiba Puri from Events by Sahiba Puri, listed out positives of love marriage segments as the couple is well prepared to preach about their preferences and also provides some insights of their romantic history which in turn gives a clear picture to the planners to add some personalized touch to the arrangements. Akshay from Designer Events inc shared his insights stating there is no specific change in the trend of marriages as there were significant love marriages happening way back in time.

SHRINKING OF THE LARGE SCALE WEDDING

Since the covid struck the world, the weddings have now become more of an intimate affair. Sahiba puri mentions the intention of involving closed ones in the function of Mehendi and haldi and later wants to make up with the other invitees by sending them invites for the wedding reception or a sun-down wedding. Sahil and Nishita, from The Event Designer, said that Indians pre-covid were invested for a big scaled wedding. But there was a significant shift in narrative to opt for small gatherings over a large one.

HANDBOOK FOR SUCCESSFUL CEREMONY

To sum up all the concerns in one, Sachi Singla opted to ask for their tips for eradicating all the potential dull moments in the wedding which was addressed by Mansi, who successfully runs the Blush Decor suggests to confide in framing checklists attached with set goals and deadlines. Having proper consideration is necessary for every decision being made. Sahil and Nishita, also indicated how having an alternative plan would wedge out the chances of negative consequences. And out of all, the ultimate mantra is to be passionate and obtain a keen eye on trends and fashion which keeps on changing within weeks, addressing them to your planner from time to time is what will make a visible option to conclude to.

A point to ponder upon….

With the desire to go for something unique and equally appealing, it is necessary for the couple to have a thorough discussion with the wedding planners appointed. Wedding is a significant milestone in one’s life and implementing what your heart says is rather what is going to make your ceremony a successful one.

