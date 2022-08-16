Tribhuvan College of Environment & Development Sciences Shaping Up in Neemrana

An international standard institution on Environment and Development Sciences is taking shape in the industrial city of Neemrana in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The college, Tribhuvan College of Environment and Development Sciences Nalanda University Centre Neemrana is spread over an area of about 11 acres and the campus has been designed according to best architectural and eco-friendly technologies. Tribhuvan College is the regional centre of Nalanda University, an Institution of National Importance as designated by the Education Ministry. The college also boasts of an imposing academic infrastructure including laboratories and spacious playgrounds.

Another feather in the cap of college is adoption of the New Education Policy (2020) in all its courses which lays emphasis on all-round development of students and has multiple exit options. Accordingly, the college has started 4-years undergraduate programs in Environmental Science, Business and Sustainability, and Developmental Studies from the current academic year. More courses will be added in the broad arena of environment and development in a phased manner in the coming years. Postgraduate and Doctoral programs, which will address real life environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, water and wetland desertification, ecosystem restoration, disaster management etc. in all their dimensions, be it scientific, social, or managerial will also be started. Establishment of such an institution will fill the void of non-existence of any undergraduate college specifically imbibing the ethos of green science including environmental sustainability in the country.

Establishment of the college will go a long way in providing environmental education in a holistic way to the students who have passed senior secondary examination in any stream. Course curriculum has been structured in a way that promotes learning of nuances of environment, ecology, management, and development. Students will be exposed to actual field conditions, and their internship will be ensured at reputed international and national organizations, including industry and NGOs. It is hoped that the student community will horn their skills at this prestigious institution which is taking shape under the aegis of Nalanda University, reflective of our ancient heritage blended with modern outlook.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

