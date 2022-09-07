Trimurti, Wall Care Products Manufacturer launching its new range of products

India, 7th September 2022: Trimurti, one of the most recognized wall-care product manufacturers is all set to launch its new products, namely, Tile Grout, Tile Cleaner, Epoxy Grout, Tile Spacer and Nozz Trowel.

Trimurti is one of the most recognised brands for manufacturing wall-care products. They have been pioneering in wall finishing products for the last two decades and now eyeing towards becoming a global face of wall care products in India.

The brand is adding five new products to their list of existing products which are Tile Grout which is a filler for the joints between tiles, Tile cleaner which cleans the tiles, and Epoxy Grout which won't crack, shrink or discolour, making it ideal for wet areas such as showers, Tile spacer which helps in installation of tiles and Nozz trowel which helps in spreading of mortar on tiles.

Mr. Manik Gupta and Mr. Rahul Gupta, Founders of Trimurti

The brand’s existing products comprise Wall Putty, Gypsum Plaster, Tile Adhesive, Decorative White Cement, One Coat Gypsum Plaster, AAC Block Joining Mortar, Quick Bond and Ceiling Products. Its products are one of the best in the market and are ISI Certified which reflects that its product range is coming from a well-examined, tested and quality-controlled place. The brand’s served items are excellent and fit for usage. Today, the company’s name is enlisted amongst the top building material suppliers across the country.

The Directors of Trimurti, Mr. Manik Gupta and Mr. Rahul Gupta say,“We at Trimurti Wall Care Products Private Limited have created a legacy in the field of producing Building & Finishing materials. As a trusted manufacturer since 2004, we have become India’s prominent source of an extensive range of materials that are supreme in quality and profitable to invest in.”They also added that “Now, with our up-coming products in the line, we not only make sure to come up with amazing product quality but also to make a positive change in our tribe’s lives through it.”

The company’s sole purpose is manufacturing and providing high-quality products, which makes them a reliable brand for any and every wall care need. They have reached the height where they are all set to take the Indian wall care products to the world stage with the trust of their customer base.

Their products have wide popularity and wider demand amongst clients nationwide. Some of their valuable clients are Taj, Larsen & Toubro, Ambience Mall, Crowne Plaza, DLF and many more.

With its new product line launch and many more upcoming projects, Trimurti plans on expanding its presence across the globe. Furthermore, the Trimurti team is consistently working towards providing its customer base with a trailblazing collection and bringing a positive change to their lives.

For more details- https://trimurtiproducts.com/

