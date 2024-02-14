Trinity Infratech set’s eyes on Gurgaon’s burgeoning real estate market. Plans to launch 3 major realty projects

Gurgaon, recognized as India's Millennium City and a thriving hub for real estate, has experienced impressive growth in recent times. With its modern infrastructure and flourishing economy, Gurgaon has become a magnet for both businesses and residents. Trinity Infratech, a newcomer in the real estate industry, is preparing to unveil its maiden project in this dynamic city.

“Our inaugural project, slated for imminent launch, will be strategically located along the Dwarka Expressway, a rapidly developing zone within Gurgaon, with an anticipated revenue of 4000 crores,” remarked senior management."It is ingrained in our ethos to uphold the highest standards of financial prudence, a commitment we intend to fulfill by enlisting top-tier talent and maintaining a professionally managed operational framework," they added. This endeavor seeks to redefine luxury living by introducing open-living concepts typically found in international markets such as Dubai and Switzerland.

This pioneering venture will showcase innovative design elements and amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Gurgaon. From cutting-edge architectural features to breathtaking skyline vistas, the development pledges to provide residents with a lifestyle comparable to the most prestigious global destinations.

Leveraging its extensive 32-acre land holdings, Trinity Infratech aims to craft premier residential and commercial spaces seamlessly integrated into Gurgaon's urban landscape. The company's primary focus lies in delivering projects of exceptional quality that cater to the demands of contemporary lifestyles.

Looking ahead, Trinity Infratech harbors ambitious plans to launch two additional projects this year, collectively generating an estimated top line of 10,000 crores across all three ventures. These initiatives will cater to the diverse preferences of homebuyers and investors, thereby contributing to the city's overall development. “We intend to finance these projects through a well-balanced blend of financial institutions, banks, and internal accruals, all meticulously planned within a 12-month timeframe,” stated the management.

The imminent completion of the Dwarka Expressway is poised to further invigorate Gurgaon's real estate market. This pivotal infrastructure project is anticipated to enhance connectivity and unlock new avenues for development along its corridor.

In conclusion, Trinity Infratech's foray into Gurgaon's real estate arena coincides with an exciting phase of growth and opportunity. With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, the company is well-positioned to leave a lasting imprint on the city's skyline, shaping the future landscape of luxury living in Gurgaon.



Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.