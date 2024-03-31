Trinity Infratech Welcomes Nonika Khera as Director of People & Culture

Trinity Infratech, a leading name in infrastructure development, proudly announces the appointment of Nonika Khera as the Director of People & Culture. With over two decades of experience in the Human Resources domain, Nonika brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her new role.

Nonika Khera's career trajectory spans strategic roles in Human Resource Operational Excellence, Organizational Development, and Talent Management across various industries and continents. Her strategic influence has extended globally, reaching organizations in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore.

Prior to joining Trinity Infratech, Nonika held key positions at prominent organizations such as Navraj, Omaxe, and Gutenberg LLC. Her contributions have been instrumental in setting up HR systems and processes, managing talent effectively, and driving organizational success.

Nonika's proactive approach to implementing HR systems and practices has consistently enhanced employee efficiency and growth, aligning with Trinity Infratech's commitment to fostering a dynamic workplace culture.

Trinity Infratech recognizes Nonika Khera's strategic vision and leadership acumen as invaluable assets to the company's mission and goals. With her appointment, the company is poised to embark on a journey of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth in its People & Culture division.

When asked about her appointment, Nonika Khera expressed her heartfelt enthusiasm for joining Trinity Infratech, stating, "I am genuinely thrilled to be part of the Trinity family. From the very first interaction, it's clear to me that Trinity's dedication to building both a customer-centric and employee-centric real estate brand resonates deeply with my own values. I am eager to contribute to this mission and foster a culture where every individual thrives and collectively, we achieve remarkable milestones."

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, expressed his excitement in welcoming Nonika Khera to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Nonika Khera to Trinity Infratech. Nonika's wealth of experience and strategic insights make her a vital addition to our team. We believe she will play a pivotal role in shaping the culture of our organization going forward, fostering an environment where innovation and excellence thrive."

The team at Trinity Infratech extends a warm welcome to Nonika Khera as she takes on her new role. With her genuine passion and detailed understanding of the company's vision, Trinity Infratech is set to redefine industry standards and achieve new milestones in the realm of real estate development.

Nonika Khera's appointment as Director of People & Culture marks an exciting chapter in Trinity Infratech's journey, promising to bring fresh perspectives and drive transformative change within the organization.

