Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS), Dwarka: A Leading Educational Institute

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS), Dwarka affiliated with GGSIPU epitomizes valuebased quality education in streams of management, IT, commerce, law and media studies. The institute stands tall with recognition from reputed bodies including Bar Council of India (BCI), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Accredited as Grade "A" Institution by NAAC and A+ Category Institute by SFRC, Government of Delhi. With a 20+ years legacy of nurturing academic excellence Trinity Institute of Professional Studies is one of the best colleges in Delhi NCR for BBA, BCA, BA(JMC), BCOM(H) and BALLB(H) Courses. The world class infrastructure and the team of highly experienced faculty and student centric approaches set the stage for a transformative educational journey for the young aspiring minds. The Institute with its sprawling campus is located in Dwarka at a stone’s throw from sector 10 metro station well connected through all modes of transportation.

The Institute is formed under the Aegis of Late Shri O.P. Tandon & Late Smt. Kamal Rani Tandon, Founders of Kamal Group of Institutions, who were a noble visionary par excellence and a dedicated philanthropist made tremendous contribution in all aspects in the field of education as well as invaluable contribution towards the Society. Today, the Kamal Group of schools and Trinity Institutes have flourished to evolve as premier institutes in the field of providing high quality education. The Academic Advisory board comprises of eminent luminaries, Vice Chancellors as well as Directors from industry and academia.

State-of-the-art infrastructure

Our modern facilities provide students access to cutting-edge resources, from smart classrooms to advanced computer and media laboratories, moot court, ideation centre and well-stocked libraries housing a wide variety of books, conference/seminar rooms and other amenities set up in a centrally air-conditioned ambience and Wi-Fi Campus making it conducive for growth and an immersive learning experience.

Faculty Fraternity

The driving force of TIPS is its team of highly qualified, dedicated and result-oriented faculty who adopt experiential learning to nurture employability skills amongst students alongside academic excellence through innovative pedagogies enabling students to thrive academically and creatively besides making them industry ready.

Placement

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS) is one of the best placement colleges in delhi for BBA, BCA, BCOM(H), BA(JMC) and BALLB(H) courses as it excels in shaping careers of students with placements at reputed companies. TIPS boasts of excellent track record of 100% placements and internships with a legacy of guiding students towards rewarding professional endeavors over two decades. The institute focuses on skill enhancement of students to nurture employability skills so as to secure placements in reputed firms like Genpact, IBM, Aajtak, India TV, HDFC, Wipro, Reliance, Amex, UpGrad, Kotak Mahindra to name a few. Our dedicated and active placement cell constantly fosters fruitful connections with industry leaders, to facilitate students with openings to embark on rewarding career paths. The training and upskilling of students, industry collaborations, and personalized career guidance at TIPS ensures graduates are well-prepared to excel in diverse sectors. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond education, propelling students towards success in top firms across India.

Co-Curricular & Extra- Curricular Activities

TIPS endeavours to provide transformative learning experiences to students through Corporate Exposure, Alumni Interaction, Outreach Programs, Industrial Visits, Conferences, Seminars, life skills sessions, counselling sessions, workshops, PDP Sessions / Mentorship Sessions, eminent lecture series, Value-Added courses, celebrity talk series etc. which adds to its credibility as one of the best colleges in delhi Institutes of GGSIPU in Delhi, NCR. Academic excellence is witnessed every year with gold medalists, exemplary performers, and quality placements. Moreover, the Institute facilitates meritorious students and students from economically weaker sections through a variety of scholarships.

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies is one of its kind making constant endeavors to shape the budding professionals as future leaders and achievers.

We at Trinity witness a number of laurels and accolades brought by our students every year in curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, thanks to the comprehensive platform available in the institute for holistic development of students in the form of student driven committees/societies/clubs guided by faculty members. These are aimed at tapping the inherent potential through a range of activities which foster teamwork, leadership, and creativity. Additionally, we explore diverse interests, passions and talents of students through cultural events, sports competitions, debates, literary and community service initiatives, which help students excel outside classroom thus enriching their educational experience.

We at Trinity are particular about physical and mental well-being of students. The Institute has established a number of special committees for making the atmosphere safe and secure in the campus for one and all.

Join us at TIPS, an Institute with a difference, where students are encouraged to explore their interests, build lifelong connections, evolve as responsible global professionals to make meaningful contributions to society.

Address: Dwarka Sector 9, Institutional Area, Near Dwarka Sec. 10, Metro Station. New Delhi-110075 Email: tips@tips.edu.in

Admission Helpline No: 8006004620

Pro Mobile No. 9315911715

Phone: 011- 45636921/22/23

Website: www.tips.edu.in

Details of trinity Dwarka Social Media URLs

1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trinitydwarka

2. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trinitydwarka/

3. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/trinitydwarkatv

4. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/tipsdwarka/

5. X: https://twitter.com/TrinityDwarka

6. Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/trinitydwarka

