Tripadvisor Awards to Travel Saga Company for 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Business Wire India

The UAE-based Travel Saga Company is the proud recipient of the Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice 2023 Award for Top Overall Experiences for the UAE region. This award has been the outcome of tireless work by the staff of the company and their dedication towards providing the best of customer experiences.



This award is a celebration of the efforts of those businesses on whom travellers from around the world heap praises on Tripadvisor in the last 1 year. The past year had been a challenging one, what with the tourism sector slowly emerging from the ravages of the Covid-19 days. However, Travel Saga was distinct from its competitors by being consistent in their service delivery – thus ensuring unbroken positive experiences for those tourists who are in quest of unique travel experiences & adventures.



Tripadvisor mentions that this award is recognition of premier quality service providers in the world of hospitality & tourism. And this award is based on the ratings & feedback provided by the most important stakeholders – the travellers. Travel Saga is the consistency in providing top-of-the-line services, thus ensuring a high-end traveller experience. Be it the use of improved technologies, heightened safety & hygiene standards, or sparing no expenses to recruit the most competent members of staff – Travel Saga has been able to create an extremely positive impression in the minds of the deciding members of Tripadvisor.



On behalf of Travel Saga, Mr. Jeetu Sainani has stated with all humbleness that this award won’t make him and his staff too proud of themselves, rather, it will goad them to achieve even higher standards of service delivery. Mr. Jeetu Sainani said that this award was a welcome recognition of the incessant efforts put in by every staff member of Travel Saga (sister website: https://thedesertsafariindubai.com/) as the industry was emerging from the unprecedented pandemic days.



Mr. Jeetu Sainani also said that this award was an apt vindication of the commitment & dedication exhibited by the staff of Travel Saga.



Travel Saga is a leading tour operator, based in UAE. It offers a wide range of tourist friendly luxury & mid-range tour packages, customized to suit every traveller category. Managed by experienced & highly competent tour managers, Travel Saga is the go-to option for travellers seeking a personalized, enriching, and fulfilling trip experience of the UAE.