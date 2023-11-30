Triumph with TEDx: Athlete Rohan Shah ignites inspiration

Through these years, we have seen many individuals create success stories from the ground up and from zero, only to become their best versions later in life, putting in rigorous efforts and working with consistency and immense passion. The world of sports, which is a world of its own, has seen an influx of many such believers and brave personalities and sportspeople who never let challenges dim their inner light; instead, they find motivation from them and propel forward in attaining all their goals and aspirations in life, precisely how athlete Rohan Shah did.

Rohan Shah, as a renowned young Indian athlete, has become synonymous with success in power and strength lifting. He has several accolades and recognitions to his credit that have only made India stand tall on the world stage in sports.

Recently, this youngster from Bilaspur got the opportunity to share his life experiences at one of the most prestigious stages in the world, the TEDx event, known for providing a platform to all those achievers across different fields who ignite the fire within others to listen to their dreams and can genuinely inspire them through their journeys.

Speaking at the TEDx event held on 22nd November 2023 at Lingaya’s Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences (LLDIMS), New Delhi, Rohan Shah, as an esteemed international athlete from Bilaspur, put more light on his life journey highlighting his childhood and the issues he faced as an overweight child.

He spoke about how he always wanted to join the Indian Army, but his weight issues did not allow him to pursue this dream. Later in life, he got into the business world with food and beverages and still struggled with his weight. However, feeling inclined towards the sporting world made him hopeful about still doing something for India and creating more recognition for the country in sports.

Since then, Rohan Shah has remained determined to make India proud with his wins at several renowned championships in power and strength lifting, earning innumerable medals and recognitions nationally and internationally.

Rohan Shah (@rohan_shah_athlete) highlights that he is overwhelmed by the opportunity he got to speak on TEDx and share his journey in front of many, including several youngsters and budding talents who need that inspiration and a little push to listen to their dreams.

