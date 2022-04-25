Tromko: Fuel to next-gen growth engine in innerwear and activewear range

Tromko, an innerwear and activewear brand, introduces new-age fashion in the athleisure wear segment. The brand is 'Made In India' and 'Made For The World' and brings a wide range of collections in the activewear sector, catering to both men and women. With the vision to revolutionize men's innerwear and activewear, Tromko is making it easier for a man to pick and choose what he wants to wear. The brand stands for a total range of motion and hence believes in the promptness to move and go places in life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand is bringing it all from ultra briefs, workout vests, high rise modal tights, tro-active cross-back bra, ultra-chill free-flow tank, athleisure v-neck tee, and many more under one roof. The products are made from micromodal fabric to provide the customers with a fine combination of agility and comfort. The brand stands by the motto 'Make Your Move' and therefore brings the product ranges that support consumers' active and hectic lifestyles.

Driven by the mission to produce premium yet affordable clothing, Tromko is becoming one-of-a-kind in the athleisure wear segment. Some of the shades the brand deals with are grey, blue, and red for men. On the other hand, trendy shades like blue, red, neon, yellow, and white are available in the women's section. The fabric used for fabricating clothes is moisture-wicking and has anti-odor and mechanical stretch properties. After building a solid following with international quality innerwear, the brand looks forward to launch more SKUs soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Founded under the leadership of Nirmal Jhawar, Tromko, an innerwear and activewear brand, is making its strong foothold in the clothing industry. Having a solid vision to build something that nobody has introduced before, the founder is making every effort to conquer the cut-throat competitive industry where perfection, in terms of fitness and comfort, is everything, and one cannot take the risk of miscalculation. His inner calling persuaded him to the path of the entrepreneurial world under a flag that depicted “Made in India’ but “Made for the World”. Therefore, with his passionate efforts, the leader Nirmal Jhawar is taking the innerwear and activewear segment to new heights.

The founder of the brand Nirmal Jhawar says, "We are round-the-clock working to grab the attention of fitness ambitious consumers with the launch of our activewear and innerwear clothing. Guided by the vision to bring perfectly fit workout & athleisure wear to the clothing industry, our team is constantly keeping up with the latest trends and technologies. Tromko, as a brand, aspires to provide its customers with a more comfortable and stylish experience through modern technology in design and production. And we are making every possible effort to make it a success among the consumers."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The activewear and innerwear brand 'Tromko' aims to provide more value for money and privilege the right technology clothing to everybody. The brand's unique designs and perfect fit stand out from the competition. Designed for middle-class and upper-class audiences, the brand brings innovation to the clothing sector. The brand's philosophy is to resonate with the youth but not sideline other age groups simultaneously.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.