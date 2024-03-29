Tron, Arbitrum Pump and KangaMoon in the Cryptocurrency Market March 2024

Amid the ongoing crypto market retracement, KangaMoon is performing well. The project which started presale a few weeks ago has exceeded the expectations of traders with analysts picking the native token as one of the top altcoins to buy now. So far, the KangaMoon (KANG) has surpassed its presale goals, recording over $2.8M. Meanwhile, Intuit is projecting a massive breakout for Tron (TRX). In another development, Crypto Aman believes that Arbitrum (ARB) could perform well soon based on the token's current market stats.

KangaMoon

KangaMoon is poised to become a top contender with its innovative approach and focus on community. While currently in its presale, early investors have reportedly gotten 180% ROI. The project has a clear roadmap targeting a major Tier 1 CEX listing in Q2. Thus, solidifying its focus on long-term reliability and stability.

The KangaMoon team has recorded over $2.8M in the ongoing presale to demonstrate investors' interest in the project. Meanwhile, the KangaMoon native token, KANG, has gone from a floor price of $0.0050 to $0.014. As such, now is the best time to join at a very good price point.

When launched, KangaMoon will integrate the Social-fi model and Play-2-Earn NFT gaming while allowing users to earn through various means in the platform. When users participate in promoting the project on social media, they earn more tokens. With account verification on X and an ongoing community engagement campaign, the KangaMoon adventure is just beginning for active participants.

Users can also explore the referral program which is another avenue to earn tokens. Some analysts believe at the current trajectory, KangaMoon is one of the top altcoins to buy now. Overall, join the 2024 hottest meme coin which is on the path of opening the $176B games market to all people.

Tron (TRX)

According to Intuit, after being trapped within a six-year triangle pattern, Tron has broken free and retested the top of the triangle, suggesting a bullish trend reversal. Intuit believes this could be the catalyst for a "massive vertical movement" that could propel the Tron price to $10 in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Tron trading volume is witnessing a slightly high performance while the market cap is on a downtrend. Tron has witnessed over 86% price performance in the year-to-date price metric. With the upcoming Bitcoin halving, there is a high possibility of the token price performing well in the coming weeks.

Arbitrum (ARB)

After analyzing the Arbitrum price chart, Crypto Aman has made a bold claim on the long-term prospect of the token. The analysts believe that the Arbitrum token is close to its support zone of $1.38 and $1.60. With the token targeting a retest of the $1.80 resistance trendline, the top crypto analysts believe that Arbitrum price will perform well.

As such, Arbitrum is one of the top cryptos to watch out for in Q2. Meanwhile, all the Arbitrum key market indicators such as trading volume and market cap are performing well.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.