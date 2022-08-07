True Habitat aims to build a community around sustainability and nature

“True Habitat” is a concept rather than a name. It is conceived to cater to a community built around sustainability and nature. It creates living spaces for people, while conserving the nature around them.

We are inspired by the new technologies revolving around sustainability and also UN Sustainable Development Goals, which are being followed all around the world.We hope to incorporate advanced sustainable technologies to achieve our goal of making available a lifestyle our patrons can be proud of. A lifestyle that restores the balance between nature and humans. We realize we can’t change the world overnight, but this small step is an important one.

Our promoter Mr. Shyamrup Roy Choudhury is personally involved, and ensures that we take these steps to conserve and nurture the environment around us. He was inspired and led down this path by his mentor Sh. Gautam Adani and his father Dr. Arup Roy Choudhury.

Project: BODH79 - Residential

Bodh Central – Commercial

Bodh79- 2 & 3bhk, Affordable Housing Project Located at Sector-79, Gurugram.

Easy living is more than comforts and luxuries. Easy living is, when we give back as much to nature, as we extract from it. At Bodh79, we do more than just pay lip service to sustainability. Think beyond green spaces. Think water harvesting, water conservation, solar energy, maximization of natural air and light, recycling and a lot more. We invite you to live in harmony with nature and Live Easy/Breathe Easy.

Bodh Central is a retail shop complex being developed in Gurugram’s Sector 79 whose customers are already present and waiting for even before you open shop. This is a project by True Habitat (Top Heaven Developers Pvt. Ltd.) who have a reputation for creating highly profitable shopping destinations.

Location and vicinity

Situated at Sector 79, this RERA approved project stands amidst a catchment area of 5000 families who do not have a single shopping center for their retail buying needs. A few minutes’ drive from the NH8, and close to several well-known landmarks like the ISBT and Metro Depot, the site is a very close to the Hotel ITC Grand Bharat. Bodh Central is a short distance from the existing metro line and also to the new proposed metro line that will run parallel to the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Road Extension.

Site tour

Situated on a 60-meter-wide road, the ground +1 Bodh Central’s double-height shops are visible to pedestrians as well as motorists. The stunning frontage of Bodh Central invites customers into its shops that are perfect for businesses like daily conveniences, fashion stores, cafes, eating joints, boutiques, salons, electronic stores, and businesses selling household comforts and necessities.

Wing ‘A’ of Bodh Central is on a 60 m-wide road and Wing ‘B’ will be on a 24 m-wide road high.

The shops in both wings are clearly visible and easily accessible from the road.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

