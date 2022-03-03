Truecaller stands as the line of defense against harrassment

Violence against women remains devastatingly pervasive and starts alarmingly young, shows new data from WHO and partners. Across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner – a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade.

Though we have progressed to some extent when it comes to empowerment, education, health and safety, it still requires a lot of work. The irony, however, lies in the fact that despite having addressed these issues since time immemorial, women continue to be challenged by patriarchy even today.

Unfortunately, harassment extends to digital platforms too and it has been normalized to a large extent. Truecaller has conducted multiple surveys to better understand this sort of harassment and the kind of effect it has on the victims. Our surveys throw up alarming findings: millions of women receive unwanted calls and messages everyday, in many different countries. In four of the five countries we surveyed (India, Kenya, Egypt, Brazil), 8 or 9 women out of 10 have received harassment or nuisance calls. In India, 1 out of every 5 women we surveyed admitted to receiving sexual or inappropriate calls and SMS.

The survey also states that 78% women receive a sexually harrasing call atleast once a week and 9% receive it 3-4 times a week. India is the first country where Truecaller has conducted such a survey. The company has studied how such calls and messages impact women.

In India, the recent groundswell of support for women and girls speaks to the potential to overturn harmful gender norms. We need approaches, such as self-organizing and campaigning for women’s rights, gender-sensitive education, and including men in the fight for equality, that go beyond business as usual.

The problem of gender discrimination has affected the pace of women empowerment in India and a lot of associations, brands and authorities have come forward to fight against it.

For Truecaller, user safety is of utmost importance and priority; especially women since they make up nearly half of Truecaller’s users in India. With the aim to safeguard women and empower them to lead a trouble-free life, Truecaller has taken up various initiatives in the past such as #TakeTheRightCall to #ItsNotOk to raise awareness among the masses.

To put an end to the prevailing situation, Truecaller also launched a community based personal safety app called Guardians last year. Guardians is available for Android as a free download from Google Play Store, Apple App Store or at GetGuardians.com. All features are free to use – there are no ads or paid subscriptions. The app and all features will always be free - this is Truecaller’s commitment to personal safety.

It's good to see that a lot of women are themselves coming forward to bring about a change. Unfortunately, that doesn't change the ground reality completely. In India, for example, women still find it difficult to exercise their rights on several occasions.

You may find a lot of women traveling alone at night but what lurks in the shadows is a constant feeling of threat to their safety. They may be stalked, strangers may make lewd comments, or they may be harassed sexually. It is not without reason that a woman or her family hesitates to stay out till late at night, thanks to repeat offenders that sometimes crowd the streets.

In recent times, everyone is pointing to the empowerment of women. It’s right to say that women’s empowerment has become the necessity of the time. Women should possess liberty, faith, and self-worth to opt for their needs and demands.

Women need to communicate, speak out, and report instances of sexual harassment with a sharp focus on harassment faced over phone calls & and solutions to tackle it. To encourage women to do this, Truecaller is launching the campaign #ItsNotOk - Call it out a public awareness initiative to support these women and help them fight back the menace of harassment online and offline.

They recently launched #TrueCyberSafe without partner CyberPeace Foundation, that aims to train fifteen lakh people in about five regions across the country on how to stay protected against cyber frauds and recognising the various risks. These trainings will empower netizens, create an on-ground impact and arm women with the right information to keep them safe.The campaign aims to prepare every Indian girl to fight against harassment, take action and be confident of the actions taken to support their rights.

The #ItsNotOk- call it out campaign by Truecaller will encourage women :

- To come forward and share real life stories and the kind of impact it has on them

- Educate the public on sexual harrasment of women over calls and messaging

- To spread awareness, give a strong message of hope and reassurance to fight back

Truecaller wants to serve as a platform for women, a safety net they can trust and bank on to feel secure and a one stop solution to all possible situations that can cause them harm.

Truecaller will continue to promote this initiative and there are many exciting things the brand is working on. The organisation is also finding ways to work with local law enforcement, as well as ways to bring more safety to the women in India who use the app. Women should not be scared every time their phone rings. As a brand, we are committed and feel responsible for their safety – and hence we will continue on this path.

The article is authored by Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs in India, Truecaller

