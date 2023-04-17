TU Experts Name Top 5 Safest Cryptocurrency Exchanges

As the cryptocurrency market has expanded, many cryptocurrency exchanges have sprung up, each with its own set of tradeable tokens. Trading pairs, fees, and deposit/withdrawal options can all vary among exchanges. Security is the key feature that all of these markets must provide.

As the market capitalization of the digital asset class continues to rise, it is more crucial than ever to keep your holdings secure and use an exchange that employs the highest standards of data protection. As the Bitcoin market has developed, however, exchanges have become much safer.

You've come to the right place if you want to know what makes one exchange more secure than another and which ones are the safest. In this article, Traders Union experts will give you a source link to the most secure cryptocurrency exchanges and what features to look for when evaluating an exchange's safety.

The Safest Crypto Exchanges

We've compiled a list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges for buying and selling safely.

Coinbase

With a large user base and a solid reputation for safety, the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange is among the top in its field. Nearly all users' digital assets are stored in a cold storage, which the exchange provides. Entering a verification code sent to your phone from Coinbase is also necessary. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is required for your Coinbase account for added security. Since it is a public corporation, Coinbase has been subjected to much more stringent financial and safety checks than it would have otherwise.

Even when an account is deleted, customers can still request the original data they provided to Coinbase. The data can also be removed from Coinbase servers at the user's request. Coinbase earns bonus points for its responsible handling and deletion of customer data.

Kraken

Kraken might be as safe of an exchange as Gemini. They adhere to banking standards in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Since its inception in 2011, the exchange has been impenetrable to hackers. Kraken employs a full staff of security personnel, and their servers are monitored by guards with weapons around the clock.

Gemini

Perhaps no other market is as secure as Gemini. Gemini is a New York trust business. Thus it must comply with the stringent cyber security rules mandated by the New York Department of Financial Services and is subject to regular bank audits. Gemini has completed the SOC 1 Type 2 examination and the SOC 2 Type 2 examination and has been awarded the ISO 27001 accreditation, making it the first cryptocurrency exchange and custodian to do so.

Cryptohopper

Even if alternative automated trading solutions have emerged in the cryptocurrency market since 2017, Cryptohopper is still widely regarded as one of the most dependable and reputable automated trading systems.

Binance

Binance's safeguards include Google Authenticator-based two-factor authentication (2FA), address whitelisting, device management, and device access restrictions. All U.S. dollar balances held on the Binance.us platform are likewise protected by the FDIC. Even with these safeguards in place, users should still be wary of Binance because of its poor reputation. Their security options are about par for the course in the business. Learn more about Binance in our Binance exchange review.

