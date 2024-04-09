Tummoc Teams Up with Google Cloud and Searce for Digital Transformation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5: Tummoc, a leading automotive technology company, collaborated with Google Cloud and Searce, a premier Google Cloud partner, to accelerate its digital transformation journey. This collaboration brings together Tummoc's expertise in data-driven solutions, Google Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure, and Searce's technical depth and engineering expertise to empower businesses to unlock new possibilities, achieve strategic goals, and drive intelligent outcomes.

With Searce and Google Cloud, Tummoc has witnessed a tangible impact on its financial landscape as operational efficiency and resource optimization pave the way for potential savings of up to 30% over three years. They have gained access to advanced analytics and insights that enable the team to make smarter, data-driven decisions, propelling the organization forward and offering a tangible benefit in cost savings, data-driven decision-making, cybersecurity, and innovative data exploration.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Together with Searce, we embark on a transformative journey, uniting our strengths with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology to redefine Mobility as service.” said Mr Narayan Mishra - CTO & Co-Founder at TUMMOC.

This collaboration will enable Tummoc to leverage Google Cloud technology combined with Searce's expertise in AI-driven search solutions, to drive improved efficiency, insights and experiences for its clients.

Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales India at Google Cloud, said “Google Cloud is the ideal platform for businesses that want to scale quickly and securely. We are pleased to see that Tummoc has achieved significant benefits by migrating to Google Cloud, and we look forward to continuing to support them in their future growth”.

Working with Tummoc, a dynamic startup committed to addressing and optimizing India's diverse commuting modes and requirements through a unified application, has been truly exhilarating. Our dedicated team of solvers collaborated closely with Tummoc, seamlessly integrating with Google Cloud to enhance efficiency and optimize their operational costs. We remain committed to being a trusted partner to them as they work towards a smart, cashless commute in India."," said Ankit Sinha - Vice President, Searce



About Tummoc

Tummoc is a technology-driven mobility company offering shared mobility solutions through electric vehicles. The company operates India's largest consumer EV fleet and leverages in-house R&D, vehicle telematics, and network operating capabilities to deliver sustainable and safe mobility.

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, leveraging Cloud, AI & Analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation, and 24*7 AI, data & cloud care support enabling the digital transformation of organizations with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions, and expertise. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce cares most about delivering intelligent, impactful & futuristic business outcomes for its global clients.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.