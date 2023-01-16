Tune into Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023 to ace your investment decisions in the new year

2022 came as a breath of fresh air for investors after two years of uncertainty unleashed by the pandemic. It was also the year when India’s growth story got cemented further with an announcement from International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September 2022 stating that India’s economy had overtaken the economy of the United Kingdom in terms of size.

The IMF has also forecasted that this would become the new status quo, with India expected to leap further ahead of the UK up to 2027 - making India the fourth largest economy by that time. As we step into 2023, the local sentiment about the economy continues to remain strong amidst global concerns like geopolitical instability and worries of a recession hitting the US markets.

As investors chart out their investment plans for the new year, it is a good time to reflect on the year that has gone by – learn from the mistakes made and replicate the good decisions. The first edition of Nivesh Mahakumbh for 2023, titled “Resolutions to Results: Acing Investments in 2023”, a one-of-a-kind investor awareness initiative launched by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with Hindustan Times promises to offer interesting insights on the importance of asset allocation, goal setting and estate planning and how women can invest confidently through a mixed-bag of informative sessions with a wide cross section of industry stalwarts.

The event will open with an insightful address from K S Rao, Head - Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Ltd, who will delve into the lessons from 2022 for the investor community and the financial resolutions we should make for 2023. This will be followed by a keynote address from A Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Ltd on ‘Mutual Funds by 2047 – Investment Ka Amritkal’.

The day-long event will then take investors on a journey that covers various important aspects of financial planning by means of four insightful panel discussions and one fireside chat. The first panel discussion of the day, called ‘EDGE of Asset Allocation’ will see an august expert panel highlight the importance of EDGE – the four asset classes of equity, debt, gold, and real estate, the correlation between them, and how you can maintain the right diversification in your portfolio with these assets.

Investing is no longer an exclusive bastion dominated by a coterie of wealthy seasoned investors or the older generations or old-school financial advisors. Internet penetration in the remotest corners of the country and the advancement of technology have democratized investing. The next discussion for the event, titled ‘Emerging trends in the mutual fund investments space’, will see industry experts highlight the investment trends to watch out for in the mutual fund space, from passive investing, hybrid funds and multi-asset funds to ESG and exposure to international mutual funds.

This will be followed by a Fireside chat with Mahesh Patil, the Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on ‘Investment mantra in financial markets’, where he spoke about the key investment highlights that investors should keep in mind to have a smooth investment journey in the coming year and beat factors like market volatility and interest rate fluctuations.

The next panel, ‘Planning for your goals and estate planning’, will bring together experts to speak about estate planning and its benefits, common mistakes that investors make when investing for retirement and suggestions for new-age investment classes that can be considered today. The session will also highlight a very important aspect of financial planning highlighted by the pandemic – How to prioritize different financial objectives during or after a crisis.

The day’s proceedings will conclude with a final panel discussion on women and financial management. With more women joining the workforce now and attaining financial independence, a welcome change is underway when it comes to women and finances. But, their participation in financial matters remains fraught with challenges. Titled ‘How can women invest confidently despite the lack of women fund managers and women-friendly products?’, this panel will talk about explore how women investors from across varied age and socio-economic groups can have enriching investment experiences despite the glaring lack of offerings that are suitable for women.

