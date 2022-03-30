Turning the page for education: Getting future-ready with hybrid-first learning

What does learning look like for the class of 2030?

The past few years made us all live and learn differently. Education has never been more critical and uncertain at the same time.

In the past few months, institute and school leaders, educators, students, and families across the globe have demonstrated incredible energy, commitment, and flexibility to respond to the need to move to remote learning. But as the world learns to live with uncertainties, the government, schools, universities and to a great extent, students have welcomed the idea of the reopening of schools and colleges.

Will learning in schools and colleges return to its pre-pandemic form?

Most leaders agree that due to challenges like equity, access, and capacity, distance learning by itself is not optimal to prepare the next generation of learners for life. On the other hand, uninterrupted on-campus learning has its challenges, especially that of preventing exposure of students and staff to the new and evolving variants.

As we get ready to reimagine education, educators around the world are examining the best ways to meet on-campus and, also, connect with students remotely. But instead of going back to the traditional classroom setting, they are exploring different educational models to meet the needs of their students, like partial re-opening which allows students without access to devices to return to campus, synchronous and separated classrooms in which some students attend the class in-person while others join the same class remotely and rotational attendance that rotates selected batches of students on and off-campus throughout the week.

Hybrid learning blends the safety, flexibility, and independence of remote learning with the collaboration and connection of an on-campus setting.

Building on the successes of all these models, a new, more learner-centered style of learning has emerged that empowers students to succeed and enables education to continue regardless of the global health crisis, weather, transportation limitations, and other obstacles. This new model for future-ready education called hybrid learning blends the safety, flexibility, and independence of remote learning with the collaboration and connection of an on-campus setting. With multimodal and interactive delivery, sufficient agility to help learners thrive in these dynamic times, and thoughtfully planned infrastructure to support active student engagement, hybrid learning is here to stay.

Key reason to adapt hybrid learning model

What does quality learning look like in the hybrid environment?

The future of learning demands students to be “life-ready” and not simply “work-ready.” The hybrid learning model empowers educational institutes to create a well-rounded environment conducive to the multi-faceted growth of future generations. The efficiency of this model relies on its optimal focus on highly relevant factors like data security, personalized engagement, collaboration, skill development, and tailored curricula.

While school and college communities are used to safeguarding in the physical world, the education sector has underlined the need for robust and up-to-date cybersecurity technology systems to reduce the risk of highly sensitive data being compromised. Student details like name, parent’s name, personal email address, password, and Aadhaar number are part of school/college websites making them attractive targets to cybercriminals. With over 1,000 Indian schools and colleges targeted in cyberattacks from Jun to Sep 2020, security is one of the key challenges institutes should be ready to tackle.

Up-to-date software with important security patches, healthy digital habits with monitored screen time, secure sharing and collaboration tools, and educating students on safe browsing practices can help ensure peace of mind and complete focus on things that matter.

Personalized, engaging technology-led lesson delivery with enhanced student-teacher relationship is another non-negotiable factor ensuring the success of the hybrid model. Students who received personalized instruction in the form of one-on-one tutoring outperformed 98 percent of traditionally taught students.

Hybrid classrooms are equipped with tools that give educators opportunities to create customizable lesson plans and provide real-time, personalized feedback to students. It is estimated that technology can help teachers reallocate 20 to 30 percent of their time so they can focus more on student-centric activities such as building deeper one-on-one relationships. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) educators can get invaluable student insights and opportunities to curate focused content.

To enable inclusive economic growth and to make the class of 2030 future-ready, access to digital skills cannot be overlooked. There is a rise in new job roles and occupations with rapidly emerging in-demand skill sets especially in technology like AI and Cloud computing. More than half of today’s jobs require technology skills, and in less than a decade, that number will grow to more than 77%. As students’ progress through their academic years, it is important that they extend learning with productivity tools that will become the foundation for much of their career, as well as expand their interest in technologies like Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Data. Unfortunately, 58 percent of employers believe new college graduates are not adequately prepared for today’s workforce.

Hybrid learning can foster global competencies and meet the needs of diverse learners. Schools and higher-ed institutes should have a curriculum complete with modern, digital technology training with multimodal delivery that students can consume at their own pace.

It’s evident that hybrid learning efficiently fortifies security, collaboration, productivity, and competency of students and teachers, however, education systems are struggling to make a seamless shift.

How is Microsoft contributing towards creating an inclusive, deeper learning experience?

With the mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, Microsoft is well-positioned to support the education fraternity. With equity of access to reduce the digital divide, robust cybersecurity standards to protect student and teacher identity, upskilling opportunities for educators and students via skilling, certifications, and usage of technology to improve learning outcomes, Microsoft has been constantly helping the world meet the changing demands of education.

Microsoft is helping in implementing a successful hybrid learning model in schools and colleges

With intuitive offerings aimed at benefiting every person playing a critical role in education, Microsoft is empowering students and educators with access to the right tools, experiences, and learning opportunities.

Schools and state governments’ education departments can ensure continuity in education with student safety and well-being at the core. Microsoft’s powerful tools such as Microsoft 365 help safeguard data and identity with a zero-trust approach.

Advances in technology are creating new knowledge, new experiences, and new opportunities. Skills in technology are increasingly critical for learners combined with non-technical competencies such as social and emotional learning. Schools and universities can equip learners with a well-rounded and diverse set of experiences to thrive in tomorrow's economy and enable them for careers of tomorrow.

Higher-ed institutes, colleges, and universities can prepare students for next-gen jobs with skills like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning that are already in demand in organizations around the world. The bundle of offerings under Future Ready Education helps enhance productivity and build 21st-century competencies like cloud, coding skills and AI along with personalized career guidance.

Educators are trained to gauge student comprehension, interest, and engagement in an in-person setting.

In addition, Microsoft also offers workshops and training on tools and technology to help educators with their professional development and modernize their classrooms with in-person and online collaboration.

Collaborative skills, social connections, and flexibility to move through content at their own pace are some highly significant elements for the well-rounded development of students. With tools like Microsoft Teams, Flipgrid, and affordable touch-enabled Surface devices replicating the pen and paper experience, students can co-create with others and get access to world-class resources to learn from anywhere in a multi-modal hybrid world. With a hybrid environment, immersive learning, through the potential of Augmented Reality and Virtual Labs enabled on Azure, becomes important to ensure students are applying theory concepts. Furthermore, it provides several programs designed to support and cultivate student interest in technology and support their employability.

The role of IT and admin cannot be overlooked in enabling technology adoption and resilience in educational institutes. Microsoft’s tools are familiar and easy to use, reducing IT dependency. In addition, IT and admin can achieve ease of administration, ensure online security while saving manual hours with easy device deployment and workflow management. Enabling, deploying and driving usage of the technology purchased is another important priority for IT and with Microsoft’s support on training and migration, IT teams can ensure a secure and productive environment.

The hybrid learning model can enhance students' learning capacity by making classrooms and campuses more engaging, practical, and accessible. We are in a forward-thinking era of education where learning is not confined within the classrooms or textbooks. And that’s why hybrid learning environments and blended learning techniques are here to stay.

The class of 2030 is ready to learn.

It’s time to create a resilient, equitable, and engaging learning system with schools, universities, governments, policymakers and private organizations working together to develop clear and shared visions for the next era of learning.

