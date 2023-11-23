Types of IPO in the Indian Market

The Indian market's been buzzing lately, and it's grabbing the attention of investors eager to tap into its growth. One way companies are jumping into this action is by going public through an Initial Public Offering, or IPO for short.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An IPO is like a company's big debut. It's when a private company starts selling its shares to the public for the very first time. This move helps the company gather funds and become a player in the public trading world. Lately, India's been seeing a whole lot of IPO action, with all sorts of companies taking the plunge to power up their growth.

But here's the thing: with all these upcoming IPOs , investors need to get a clear picture of the different types available in the Indian market. Each type has its own nuances and potential impacts. So, let's dive into what these different IPOs are all about.

Let's look at various types of IPOs in the Indian market.

Fixed Price IPOs: Basics and Characteristics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This type of IPO has its own distinct characteristics that make it an appealing option for both investors and companies going public. In a fixed-price IPO, the company sets a predetermined price for its shares, which remains unchanged throughout the subscription period.

This gives investors a clear understanding of the price they will pay for the shares, reducing the uncertainty associated with other IPOs. Additionally, fixed-price IPOs often require investors to have a Demat account, a digital account that holds shares and securities electronically.

Having a Demat account streamlines buying and selling shares, ensuring efficient and secure transactions for investors participating in fixed-price IPOs in the Indian market.

Book Building IPOs: Understanding the Process

Another type of IPO commonly seen in the Indian market is the book Unlike the fixed price IPO, the book-building IPO allows for price discovery through a bidding process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this type, the company issuing the IPO and its underwriters set a price range within which investors can bid for shares. The investors indicate the quantity of shares they are willing to purchase at a specified price within the given range.

This process helps determine the demand for the company's shares and establishes a price that reflects market sentiment. Investors participating in book-building IPOs must also have a Demat account, facilitating the seamless transfer and holding of shares electronically.

By understanding the nuances of book-building IPOs and having a Demat account in place, investors can effectively participate in the Indian market's dynamic and evolving IPO landscape.

Other Public Offerings

Offer for Sale (OFS): Definition and Features

An Offer for Sale allows existing shareholders, such as promoters or institutional investors, to sell a portion of their holdings to the public. It is not typically considered an Initial Public Offering. Unlike traditional IPOs, where new shares are issued, OFS involves the sale of existing shares. This method offers several advantages, including a shorter time frame for listing and a streamlined process, as the company does not need to undergo the extensive due diligence required for a regular IPO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, OFS provides an opportunity for shareholders to monetise their investments. Potential investors interested in participating in an OFS need a Demat account, which enables the electronic holding and transfer of shares.

Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP): Key Aspects

Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), another key aspect of capital raising in the Indian market, provides listed companies with an avenue to raise funds by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers.

This method allows companies to issue equity shares, fully convertible debentures, or any other instrument convertible into equity shares to institutional investors, excluding retail investors.

QIPs offer companies a flexible and efficient way to raise capital, as they are not subject to the same extensive regulatory requirements as traditional IPOs. Institutional investors, who must fulfil certain eligibility criteria, play a crucial role in the success of QIPs by providing the necessary funding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As with any investment in the Indian market, investors participating in QIPs need to have a Demat account, as this electronic account enables seamless holding and transfer of securities.

Differential Voting Rights (DVR) Shares: Explained

Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares are a unique type of equity instrument that provides shareholders with differential voting power. In simple terms, DVR shares allow companies to issue shares with different voting rights, giving certain shareholders more voting power than others.

This can be particularly useful for founders or promoters who want to retain control over key decisions while raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO).

DVR shares are typically issued alongside regular equity shares during an IPO, giving investors a choice between different share classes. Also, note that not all IPOs offer DVR shares, and their availability depends on the company's decision and regulatory requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investors considering participation in IPOs, especially those involving DVR shares, should ensure that they have a Demat account in place.

Rights Issue: Understanding the Concept

Rights issues are another concept to understand regarding the types of IPOs in the Indian market. A rights issue occurs when a company offers existing shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares at a discounted price.

This allows the company to raise additional capital without going through the traditional process of issuing new shares to the public. Existing shareholders are given the "right" to maintain their ownership percentage by subscribing to the new shares.

This can be a beneficial option for shareholders as it allows them to increase their stake in the company at a discounted price. However, investors must carefully evaluate the terms and conditions of the rights issue before deciding.

Conclusion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Understanding the different types of IPOs in the Indian market is crucial for investors seeking new opportunities. From the traditional fixed price method to the more recent book-building process, each type has its own unique features and advantages.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.