UAE Visa Online Apply With VisitsVisa.com

UAE is the region with the greatest energy .The Burj Khalifa and Burj Arab, the two tallest structures in the world, are also located there. Although Abu Dhabi serves as the UAE's capital, Dubai's beauty has no equal. Other attractions include the Dubai Mall, the Palm Jumeriah, KidZania, and the Dubai Safari Park. Dubai is located in the southwest corner of the Arabian Gulf, on the Arabian Peninsula's Eastern coast.

By submitting an Dubai Visa online apply or e-visa, you can avoid going to embassies, save time, and prevent numerous inconveniences. Your online visa application is evaluated by the embassy after the submission of information required by the nation's ministry. The only mandate that must be shown upon arrival into the country of destination is: Passport personal information page and last page scanned. Upon arrival in the country of your destination, present your visa or entry permit.

Types of UAE visas include -

Tourist Visa for 96 Hours with Insurance

Tourist Visa for 14 Days including Insurance

Express tourist visa for 14 days plus insurance

30 Day Popular Tourist Visa + Insurance

Single/multiple entry visas

According to a new service recently introduced by the Dubai Civil Aviation Department and DNATA in collaboration with the Dubai Naturalization and Residency Department (DNRD), Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), and UAE Visa Services, all transit passengers stopping at the Dubai International Airport for a minimum of five hours are permitted to obtain a 96 Hours Dubai Visa to go on a city tour of Dubai.

PROCESS

The first step is to understand the requirements and prerequisites clearly to decide on the various types of visas on the basis of the purpose, duration and fees involved in all the different cases. It is advisable to cross check the application fees from a handful credible UAE Visa service providers to get the best package.

If you are traveling with other people, it is important to understand the requirements which includes the passport, photograph etc. It is extremely important to fill the visa application form with care since all the fields should match with details on the passport and of the trip to avoid cancellations. Lastly, you must pay the fees and keep a tab on your email id provided and within 72 hours, you should receive an update on your application post which you can get the visa printed to show at the UAE airport.

REQUIREMENTS FOR VISA APPLICATIONS

- Copy the first and last pages of each visitor's passport

-All the travelers to UAE should have an insurance done as it is mandated by the government of the country.

- a passport-sized photo with a white background of each

- Each visitor's passport must be valid for at least six months.

- The visitor's spouse must be identified as such on your passport.

A visa acquired with the above mentioned steps will be valid across all UAE emirates, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

