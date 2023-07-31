UG programs with Parul University’s Faculty of Applied Science: Towards a robust scientific foundation

India, 30th July 2023: Since its inception, the Vadodara-based institute of higher education, Parul University, has been resolved to give a solid scientific foundation to its cohort. Working towards that vision, the Faculty of Applied Sciences has brought together holistic STEM programs that help the candidates get the necessary grounding to launch themselves in cutting–edge scientific pursuits.

At present, in line with the New Education Policy 2020, the faculty offers 3-year bachelor’s degrees and 4-year undergraduate programs with honours in various disciplines. The subjects include Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Physics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Genetics, Forensic Science, Environmental Science, Food Technology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Applied Mathematics, and Geology. In the wake of Industry 4.0, these 360-degree science programs at the university present a unique chance for ambitious candidates to begin a journey towards success.

Before taking a deep dive into the core discipline of their choice, taught by faculty members from IITs, NITs, IISc, and other premier institutions, the candidates are trained to develop critical and analytical thinking. These skills are necessary to be successful in science, indicating Parul Univeristy’s foresight in gearing its cohort into lucrative academic and industry roles. Moreover, what makes Parul University’s the Faculty of Science a unique institution is that it strives to impart research skills and industrial exposure right at the undergraduate level. Additionally, for superlative pedagogic outcomes in practical learning, Parul University has set up world-class laboratories and other science-orientated resources.

Outlining the vision behind programs offered by the Faculty of Applied Sciences, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “Our vision with the undergraduate program of the Faculty of Applied Sciences at Parul University is to give the candidates a solid foundation in scientific thinking. Based on robust and accelerated scientific research, in the last century has made many leaps. With these programs, our efforts are to fuel the momentum with which the world is progressing. We hope that the talented students who join us will make the best of the world-class facilities we have so painstakingly curated, and push the envelope of our understanding of the natural world.”

Another highlight of studying sciences at Parul University is the global exposure it offers to its cohort. The university has over 75 global partnerships that enhance the institution’s ability to better impart frontier knowledge of the disciplines both in terms of best industry practices as well as academics. Moreover, along with this international exposure, the university also gives the candidates the skills to secure positions in universities across the USA. Canada, Australia and Europe.

Finally, in terms of career development in the industry, the placement figures of the university suffice to demonstrate the value of the cohort in the market. The average package at Parul University is an impressive 8 LPA, while the highest-grossed package is 30 LPA. Additionally, DMart, Flipkart, Godrej, ICICI Bank, BYJU’S, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas, Patanjali, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Asian Paints, Amul, and Amazon, among others, are the major companies that visit the campus. In conclusion, Parul University’s Faculty of Science is poised to take the legacy of the institute ahead by creating a rare balance between academic and practical learning.

