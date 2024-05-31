UK Business Immigration: Self-Sponsored and Expansion Worker Visa

The United Kingdom offers various business immigration routes for individuals seeking to establish or expand their business in the country. Two popular options are the Self-Sponsored visa and the Expansion Worker visa. In this article, we will explore the requirements, process, and benefits of these two programs, as well as how WWICS can assist with the application process.

Self-Sponsored Visa

The Self-Sponsored visa, also known as the Skilled Worker visa, is designed for individuals who have a job offer from a UK employer or are self-employed. To be eligible, applicants must meet specific requirements, including:

Having a job offer from a Home Office licensed sponsor

Meeting the required skill level (RQF Level 3 or above)

Meeting the English language requirement (B1 level)

Having a minimum salary (dependent on the job role)

Having a certificate of sponsorship from their employer

The application process involves two stages: obtaining a sponsor licence and applying for the visa. The sponsor licence is valid for four years, and the visa can be extended for up to five years. After five years, applicants may be eligible for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain).

Expansion Worker Visa

The Expansion Worker visa is a new sponsored route for overseas businesses seeking to establish a branch or subsidiary in the UK. To be eligible, applicants must meet specific requirements, including:

Having a UK sponsor (branch or wholly-owned subsidiary of an established overseas business)

Meeting the overseas work requirement (working for the company overseas for at least 12 months unless a high earner)

Meeting the minimum salary requirement (£42,400 per annum or the going rate for the SOC code)

Having a valid Certificate of Sponsorship

The application process involves two stages: obtaining an Expansion Worker licence and applying for the visa. The licence is valid for one year, and the visa can be extended for up to two years.

Conclusion

The Self-Sponsored visa and Expansion Worker visa offer exciting opportunities for individuals and businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in the UK. By understanding the requirements and process, applicants can navigate the application journey with confidence. With WWICS, you can rely on expert guidance and support to ensure a successful application. Contact us today to discuss your business immigration needs.

