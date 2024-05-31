 UK Business Immigration: Self-Sponsored and Expansion Worker Visa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK Business Immigration: Self-Sponsored and Expansion Worker Visa

brand stories
Published on May 31, 2024 09:00 PM IST

With WWICS, you can trust that your application will be handled efficiently, ensuring the best possible outcome for your business immigration needs.

WWICS is a leading immigration consultancy with expertise in UK business immigration.
WWICS is a leading immigration consultancy with expertise in UK business immigration.
ByHT Brand Studio

The United Kingdom offers various business immigration routes for individuals seeking to establish or expand their business in the country. Two popular options are the Self-Sponsored visa and the Expansion Worker visa. In this article, we will explore the requirements, process, and benefits of these two programs, as well as how WWICS can assist with the application process.

Self-Sponsored Visa

The Self-Sponsored visa, also known as the Skilled Worker visa, is designed for individuals who have a job offer from a UK employer or are self-employed. To be eligible, applicants must meet specific requirements, including:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
  • Having a job offer from a Home Office licensed sponsor
  • Meeting the required skill level (RQF Level 3 or above)
  • Meeting the English language requirement (B1 level)
  • Having a minimum salary (dependent on the job role)
  • Having a certificate of sponsorship from their employer

The application process involves two stages: obtaining a sponsor licence and applying for the visa. The sponsor licence is valid for four years, and the visa can be extended for up to five years. After five years, applicants may be eligible for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain).

Expansion Worker Visa

The Expansion Worker visa is a new sponsored route for overseas businesses seeking to establish a branch or subsidiary in the UK. To be eligible, applicants must meet specific requirements, including:

  • Having a UK sponsor (branch or wholly-owned subsidiary of an established overseas business)
  • Meeting the overseas work requirement (working for the company overseas for at least 12 months unless a high earner)
  • Meeting the minimum salary requirement (£42,400 per annum or the going rate for the SOC code)
  • Having a valid Certificate of Sponsorship

The application process involves two stages: obtaining an Expansion Worker licence and applying for the visa. The licence is valid for one year, and the visa can be extended for up to two years.

How WWICS Can Help

WWICS is a leading immigration consultancy with expertise in UK business immigration. Our team of experienced professionals can assist with:

  • Company establishment and registration
  • Sponsor licence applications
  • Certificate of Sponsorship applications
  • Visa applications (including dependants)
  • Compliance and audit support

Our services include:

  • Document preparation and submission
  • Application tracking and updates
  • Interview preparation (if required)
  • Compliance and audit support

With WWICS, you can trust that your application will be handled efficiently and effectively, ensuring the best possible outcome for your business immigration needs.

Conclusion

The Self-Sponsored visa and Expansion Worker visa offer exciting opportunities for individuals and businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in the UK. By understanding the requirements and process, applicants can navigate the application journey with confidence. With WWICS, you can rely on expert guidance and support to ensure a successful application. Contact us today to discuss your business immigration needs.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Brand Stories / UK Business Immigration: Self-Sponsored and Expansion Worker Visa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On