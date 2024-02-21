UK-India Showcase Paves The Way For Stronger Economic Ties With ‘Alive With Opportunity’ Campaign

Mumbai, February 21 -- The British Deputy High Commission hosted a splendid showcase reception with His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang in Mumbai last evening, at the Jio World Convention Centre, marking a momentous celebration of the vibrant trade and investment ties between the UK and India. The event, titled Alive With Opportunity (AWO) Showcase, highlighted the depth of collaboration between the two nations across various business sectors.

The evening was hosted by esteemed dignitaries, including Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia, alongside Chief guests, Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP and the Lord Mayor of London Michael Mainelli. Their presence underscored the commitment of both nations to nurturing and expanding bilateral relations.

The Alive With Opportunity Showcase featured an impressive lineup of British brands and its Indian partners, including Haleon, Jamie Oliver Pizzeria, Reliance Brands Limited, Pret A Manger, Truefitt & Hill, Ruark Audio, Penderyn Whiskey, Bicester Village, Truefitt & Hill, and Soho House. Attendees were treated to a specially curated menu of delicious food and drinks, highlighting the rich gastronomical exchange between the UK and India.

Reflecting on the significance of the AWO event, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Harjinder Kang, said: “It is an honour to represent the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai to celebrate the incredible business links between the UK and India. Our countries are achieving great things in commercial partnerships that span multiple sectors; total trade is worth over £38 billion a year between the UK and India and this figure is growing. I want to use this platform to reiterate that we are here to help more Indian companies invest in the UK and to support more British companies to access new markets right here in India. Our dynamic and forward looking trading relationship is truly Alive with Opportunity.”

The event served as a testament to the "living bridge" that connects people from all walks of life in both countries, fostering long-lasting connections. Attendees had the unique opportunity to engage with prominent personalities from the UK.

Among the distinguished guests were high net-worth Indian business leaders, members of Indian industry bodies, UK university alumni, media representatives, and more, reflecting the diverse and influential audience that the AWO Showcase attracted.

Annexure of brands showcasing at UK India AWO Event:

1. Truefitt & Hill - Oldest Barbershop founded in the UK, present in 30 locations across 15 cities in India.

2. Ruark Audio - Family owned British audio brand, Ruark Audio, founded in 1985.

3. Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) - Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global luxury and fashion brands. RBL today operates 2,212 doors split into 919 stores and 1,293 shop-in-shops in India.

4. Bicester Village - Global Shopping Destination with 150+ top luxury brands at exceptional prices.

5. Jamie Oliver’s - A foreign food joint with quality, sustainable ingredients for great food anytime, anywhere.

6. Soho House - This Exclusive Club was founded by Nick Jones in 1995 with its global expansion and first House in Mumbai.

7. Penderyn Distillery - It is the home of the award-winning single malt Welsh Whisky, with three distilleries across Wales

8. Haleon Group - The global leader in consumer health, delivering better everyday health.

About AWO:

· Alive with Opportunity (AWO), a campaign designed to build on the UK and India’s strong relationship, and boost trade and investment, was launched last year by United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, during her G20 visit to India.

· The UK’s Department for Business and Trade launched Alive with Opportunity, a £1.5 million marketing campaign designed to build on the UK and India’s strong and enduring relationship, boost trade and investment, and promote the two nations’ powerful cultural links.

For more information, visit: – gov. uk

The Alive with Opportunity Showcase stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of both the UK and India to fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic prosperity. As the event concluded, participants were left inspired by the myriad opportunities that lie ahead for further strengthening partnership between these two dynamic nations.

