Ultimus: A new ‘Made in India’ laptop series launched by FUTOPIA

You don’t pick a new laptop every day. But, when you do, make sure you pick the ultimate. The latest laptop series Ultimus, by lifestyle tech brand FUTOPIA, checks all the boxes for a versatile laptop that fares well on the design count too. What makes the laptop series even more special is that it is completely ‘Made in India’.

The Ultimus is set to redefine the laptop experience in India as it offers a value-for-money proposition. Known for its versatility and mobility, this laptop series is packed with features to offer an immersive experience, whether you are using your laptop for work or to unwind at the end of a long day.

Watch this video to see your first impressions of the all-new Ultimus.

This series is available in two display options – 14.1 (35.8 cm) and 15.6 (39.6 cm) sizes with FHD display – along with 2 stereo speakers that come together for an immersive experience. It also has a 2.0 Megapixel HD webcam & dual mic for clear video conferencing calls, which is a very useful tool in times of work from anywhere. It is also equipped with an RJ45 LAN port for secured connection and 5Ghz dual-band Wifi for better connectivity. It is priced at just ₹17,990 and you can buy it now at Amazon or Flipkart.

It comes pre-installed with the latest version of Windows 11 Home, which offers a lot of flexibility in terms of what you can do with your laptop. It has a user-friendly interface both for the web as well as mobile and you can also opt for a DOS interface. For those who love their numbers, Ultimus is one of the laptops in the market that comes with a dedicated numeric keypad that had been designed to enhance speed and accuracy.

On the productivity front, you can toggle between multiple tabs and multitask with ease with the lightning-fast SSD storage, which enables you to seamlessly switch between windows. It has a powerful battery that lasts for up to 8 hours on a full charge. The Ultimus offers enhanced connectivity via multiple modes including an RJ45 LAN port for a secured connection along with a 5GHz dual-band wi-fi.

All in all, The Ultimus is a value-for-money proposition at a special price of just ₹17,990. This impeccable machine for handling multitasking and complicated operations is available in three exciting colours — Glossy Black, Space Grey, and Cloud Silver.

FUTOPIA has also recently launched a series of smartwatches called WRISTIO. The latest WRISTIO 3, launched exclusively with Amazon, and featured in the top 50 best-sellers within hours of its launch. This smart watch offers top-notch features like a 1.85 full touch HD display, Bluetooth-enabled calling, multiple watch faces and 50+ sports modes, smart health tracking, phone and music control, password lock, split-screen and various other versatile and intriguing features.

With the launch of this smartwatch, FUTOPIA is now looking forward to capturing a lion’s share in this category. After taking the Indian market by storm, the brand also plans to soon expand to multiple regions across the world including but not limited to MEA, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc.

By introducing the finest-quality laptops and smartwatches in India, FUTOPIA intends to position itself as an innovator in the segment and contribute positively to the industry. The brand will focus on the local initiatives and self-reliance, backing the ‘Make in India’ initiative. FUTOPIA plans to launch other products such as gaming laptops, tablets, and TWS, home audio in India and across multiple geographies.

About FUTOPIA

Futopia Global Pvt Ltd brings a perfect state of future. Our commitment to the initiative of ‘Make in India’ unifies us and directs us to wiser choices and actions, allowing us to concentrate on our accomplishments. We don't hesitate to try new things or follow our moral convictions along with assisting the Government of India in generating employment. Our products are built on mass models to make them affordable for millennials and young professionals residing in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities of the country. Our collective enthusiasm is focused on bringing out the extraordinary to be the best among its customers and grow exponentially. We aim to establish ourselves as a top-tier brand in the lifestyle tech industry and grow exponentially. Launching the much-awaited laptop series reflects our future-forward approach while altering the Indian technological landscape to a whole new level.

