Ultra-Luxury Residences at Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Tulip Group Recently launched their latest platinum collection project “Tulip Monsella Luxury Residences”, an iconic development on Golf Course Road, Gurugram featuring one of the tallest residences of Gurugram, at a sprawling height of 450 feet.

Tulip Monsella is spread around 20 acres on Golf Course Road and will have 10 towers of 40 floors each. It will consist of high end ultra-luxury 3,4 & 5 bedroom apartments, duplexes & penthouses.

Tulip Monsella Luxury Residences bring to you host of unique features.

a car-free development,

access control private lifts open in your home

avant-garde landscape architecture

a 2.5 acre sports complex with a golf driving range

“The Clubhouse” with luxury dining, theatres, spa & salt room, gym, etc

“The Sky Hub” at 450 ft above Golf Course Road

Golf Carts For Residents

Serene water features

Jungle Walk, Jogging & Cycling Tracks

Cosy Sunken Corners & family Pavilions

Kids Play Park

Location benefits:

Tulip Monsella aims to do justice to the iconic location of Golf Course Road by offering high end luxury facilities within its gated community.

With improving fast connectivity and infrastructural development, Golf Course Road is the destination for luxurious residential and commercial projects in Gurgaon.

Directly connected to NH 8, this stretch has carved a niche for itself in a very short period.

About Platinum Collection By Tulip

Driven by timeless perfection and pure resplendence, the platinum collection is a set of aspirational retreats in the lap of untapped luxury. Built for those who strive for the finest things in life, these are homes that elevate you to the art of regal living. The Tulip Group’s crème-de-la- crème. Tulip has successfully delivered its 1st platinum collection project The Tulip Leaf in 2020, Tulip Monsella is the second platinum collection offering from the house of tulip

About Tulip Group:

Tulip Group is a Real Estate Development Organisation based in Delhi-NCR in India, with its corporate office in Gurgaon and registered office on Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, in the heart of New Delhi.

Tulip was started by Mr Parveen Jain (CMD) Chairman and Managing Director, in the year 2005 , a first generation entrepreneur having more than 30 years of experience in construction, real estate and development. His vision, dedication, hard work, objective approach and leadership qualities changed the future of Tulip Infratech Pvt. Ltd to make it an ISO 9001-2000 company. He is now also the national chairman of National Real Estate Development Corporation (NAREDCO).

Tulip Group is a company which has achieved excellence through its foresightedness and expertise in its field. The focused vision, undivided dedication and constant efforts of the company help it to develop strategies for its ceaseless growth in the sphere of real estate and construction.

Maintaining the highest standards of quality has always been the foremost priority at Tulip, enabling it to earn an enviable reputation in a brief period of time. With residential and commercial projects, planned to create a benchmark in the future, Tulip is embarking very fast on the way to success.

Established in 2005, Tulip Group has successfully delivered 15 projects. The group has delivered 5500+ homes and has developed 100+acres. For which Tulip Group has received various Awards like “2020 iconic developer for timely delivery” by Hindustan Times, “2016 best group housing project – Luxury” by NAREDCO and many more.

Tulip Group has been successfully delivering ultra luxurious projects year after year where clients are cherishing their stay. This has been the main goal of Tulip Group and this organisation fulfills its commitments always. This is the key to success of Tulip Group and the main reason for the enviable position of Tulip Group where it stands today in the real estate sector.

So why wait to experience the untamed luxury? Book your site visit to the “Tulip Monsella Experience centre” by calling 9999666172 or visit: www.tulipmonsella.com

