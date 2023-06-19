Ultron Foundation Forge Partnership with Probit Global To List ULX Token

Ultron Foundation’s revolutionary Layer-1 coin, ULX, can now be traded on trusted Top 20 crypto exchange, Probit Global. The announcement of the listing comes with the anticipation of bringing the ULX token to more crypto enthusiasts around the world.

Probit Global Listing Makes Ultron Available to an Additional 2 Million Active Users Worldwide

As Ultron Foundation's influence continues to rise, it has grabbed the attention of leading cryptocurrency exchanges. One of the significant milestones for Ultron this year is the listing on ProBit Global, one of the world's Top 20 cryptocurrency platforms.

ProBit Global's rigorous selection process only lists 'qualified and deserving' cryptocurrency projects, making Ultron's listing a recognition of its solid technological foundations, expanding dApps, and a vote of confidence in its future potential. Boasting over 2,000,000 active users worldwide, ProBit Global offers Ultron a platform to engage with a diverse and broad spectrum of crypto enthusiasts.

The Power of Ultron’s Community is Getting Stronger

With an accelerated growth trajectory, Ultron has made impressive inroads into the highly competitive blockchain industry, successfully positioning itself among the top 10 platforms on Defillama's Total Value Locked (TVL) ranking within its first year.

Big industry players recognize the milestones achieved by Ultron, and it landed its second crypto exchange listing on Probit Global, after its BitMart Exchange listing earlier this month.

ULX and ProBit Global: A Value-Driven Partnership

Ultron Foundation’s ULX is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in the world. It represents a powerful layer-1 blockchain system that increases the value of its native coin by creating its own dApps and embracing third-party developers to create decentralized solutions using the Ultron blockchain technology.

ULX supporters can leverage ProBit Global’s platform to buy and trade with peace of mind. ProBit Global highlights its strict protocol when it comes to account safety. The company was granted the Information Security Management System (ISMS) certificate, a prestigious certificate given to an organization that passes the high standard of data security in South Korea. This makes ProBit Global a strong contender in the crypto exchange space.

The listing is expected to boost the liquidity of the ULX token and provide fuel for further technological advancements within the Ultron ecosystem. Users interested in getting their hands on more ULX can enter an exclusive ProBit Global airdrop giveaway, offering a prize pool of 20,000 ULX tokens in exchange for completing a simple set of tasks. Aspiring traders can also flex their skills by ascending up the ranks to win in the ULX trading competition, with more than 5,500 ULX up for grabs to the winner.

ABOUT PROBIT GLOBAL

Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors, and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users, globally.

With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.

To learn more, visit probit.com.

ProBit Global Telegram: https://t.me/ProBitGlobalOfficial

ABOUT ULTRON FOUNDATION

The Ultron Foundation is the fastest-growing layer-1 in the world, with a cutting-edge DeFi suite featuring the ULX token.

Learn more about Ultron Foundation

Join the Ultron community!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.