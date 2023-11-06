November 03, 2023

Jaan Nissar Lone, the acclaimed musical virtuoso hailing from the captivating landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, has once again captured the spotlight. This time, it's in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the world of music. Jaan Nissar Lone, who has ascended to the zenith of the music industry, is now set to dazzle the global stage with his latest creation, “Asia and Africa.”

An Ode to Unity

"Asia and Africa –Together We’ll Rise and Trancend," is more than just a musical masterpiece; it's a resounding symbol of unity and artistic collaboration. Bringing together an array of exceptionally gifted artists from diverse Asian and African nations, this composition celebrates cultural harmony. The spotlight in this extraordinary endeavor is shared by the renowned Bollywood singer and live performer, Rani Hazarika, under the astute direction and composition of Jaan Nissar Lone.

The Vision Unveiled

Behind the scenes, the meticulous orchestration of this musical opus is expertly overseen by Dr. Sergei Dvorianov. With a harmonious blend of musical talent, cultural diversity, and Jaan Nissar Lone's creative genius, "Asia and Africa" promises to deliver an unforgettable auditory experience that transcends boundaries and connects hearts around the world. This grand production is spearheaded by AR Music Studios International and further empowered by the global efforts of Madhu Bhandari's SWAFE.

As the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of "Asia and Africa –Together We’ll Rise and Trancend," we are reminded of the boundless potential of music to bridge gaps and foster global unity. Jaan Nissar Lone's journey from the enchanting landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir to the global stage stands as a testament to his extraordinary musical prowess and unwavering commitment to promoting unity through the universal language of music. Stay tuned for the release of this unforgettable masterpiece, poised to captivate and inspire audiences across the globe.

UMMA AWARDS 2024: Celebrating Musical Excellence

In a recent announcement of great significance, Jaan Nissar Lone has been chosen as a prominent figure for the upcoming Ubiquitous Mega Music Awards (UMMA AWARDS 2024). This global music awards event is poised to transcend even the Grammy Awards in South Asia, boasting the support of more than 75 countries and an estimated budget of approximately USD 150 million.

AR Music Studiosan International Music Record Label (ARMS INTERNATIONAL), his creative sanctuary, has been the birthplace of chart-topping hits such as "Harmukh Bartal" in "The Family Man" Season 1 alongside Manoj Bajpai, "Salam e Wazwane," "Rang Rasiya," "Peer Myanio," "Qarar Rouvum," and the recent enchanting "Dilbaro Portrait of Love," shot in the picturesque city of Yerevan, Armenia. Each of these musical gems reflects Lone's versatility and his unparalleled ability to craft melodies that linger in the hearts of listeners.

Jaan Nissar Lone embarked on his musical journey in 2009, composing unforgettable tunes for jingles, television advertisements, and renowned brands. His breakthrough moment arrived in 2012 with the critically acclaimed "Shudra: The Rising." Born on October 5, 1987, Jaan Nissar Lone's music transcends borders, languages, and cultures, resonating with music enthusiasts worldwide. As we celebrate his melodic brilliance, we eagerly anticipate the new harmonies and narratives this maestro will unveil in the years to come. With his nimble fingers dancing across the keys and his voice filling the air, the realm of music remains a mesmerizing domain.

