UN Sustainable Development Goals, ESG, CSR, DE&I unpacked at RISE Summit 2023

A milestone 10th edition, RISE World Summit 2023 (RWS23) witnessed over 10000+ global participants engaged online and offline from 70 countries in 100 sessions facilitated by 200+ experts over the course of 4 days from 31st January to 3rd February 2023.

This year the Summit brought to the fore, critical issues facing the world through the theme “Purpose, Profit and Peace” facilitated by 118 visionary partners -UNICEF - India, UNWomen, Carol Cone – USA, Glenmark Foundation - India, Vibha – USA & India, UNITAR - Malaysia, Chevening Alumni – Global, India and Nigeria, CSRN - UK, Swedish Institute, Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, Principal Scientific Advisor of India, UNESCAP, British High Commission - Abuja, Acies innovations- Singapore, CDO - Nepal, SYND - Ghana, Babson College - USA, and other partners collaborating from across the globe.

Shombi Sharp – UN Resident Coordinator for India shared in his opening address that, “RISE World Summit is a diverse and talented community of thought leaders, practitioners, and development experts. I want to congratulate the organizers for bringing together representatives from across government, industry, the non-profit sector, and academia to enable real cross-sectoral dialogue for collaboration on the SDGs. Something we talk about a lot but often don’t do enough. We need more such breakthrough interaction towards collective action and impact.”

Carol Cone – CEO Carol Cone On Purpose stated, “Purpose is an organization’s reason for being beyond profits, that is based in humanity.”

The Summit also doffed its hat to youth by awarding the RISE Citizen Award to Navya Naveli Nanda for her multi-dimensional approach to making the world a better place and a greener planet. The opening and closing plenary featured the inspiring Anurag Maloo who climbs mountains to create awareness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the talented Shivansh Chhaya Kapil - Music Producer, for his heartwarming performance.

Under the Fest, Forum, and Tour programming approach that avoids panels and presentations, the Summit had over 20 interactive formats. Roundtable discussions, Film/ Documentary screenings, Chat tables, Workshops, entrepreneurship pitching, innovation hub, conclaves, fireside chats, Film festivals, Live dance and Music, Resource bank, and others encouraged participants to go beyond networking to exchange ideas and explore synergies.

Critical and Inspiring interventions were showcased in 97 virtual booths covering partner resources, PwD entrepreneurs stalls, Principal Scientific Advisor of India Innovation Cluster Showcase, Media and Advocacy resources from global filmmakers, and other knowledge assets; Chat table conversations on meditative experience for the brain, SDGs, and way forward for India, and Emotional Intelligence; Roundtable discussions on Idobro’s value co-creation framework, Vibha (USA): Confronting learning poverty, UNWomen Roundtable: Making Climate Resilience Work for All Women, Profit at the cross-section of Purpose and Peace, Women in STEAM; Workshops educating attendees on Filmmaking for fundraising, Design & Social Innovation, Climate change from a feminist lens, Facilitating Gender Transformative Evaluations, Gender Inclusion, Mudranatanam: A Creative Way to Indian Sign Language, Business Loan Schemes for MSME.

Experiential tours from around the globe were featured from Sikkim, Ayurveda and Yoga Wellness Travel, Tech driven travel, Agri tourism, and offline events like nationwide Youth Finlitathon (Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu- engaging 1900+ students), Photography workshop for children with IDDs - Pondicherry, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Roundtable - Maharashtra, Raising the next generation of sustainability champions - Accra, Ghana, Climate Change & Conscious Practices - California, USA, Wetland day event by Paryavaran Dakshata Manch - Navi Mumbai, E-Waste Management & Carbon Net Zero - Coimbatore, Sweden Alumni National Annual Conclave (Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru- Offline, Rest Of India- Online), 21st Century Perspective: Youth, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability - Delhi and 20+ pre-event offline and online international campaigns and activities.

Ms. Rosa Whitaker Duncan Williams - President & CEO - The Whitaker Group brought the Summit to a resounding close, “RISE Summit has created a unique crucible of knowledge, inspiration and inclusive partnerships needed to turn insight and intention into action.”

Dahlia Neumann- Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai showed her appreciation in her closing remarks, “What an impressive project, what an impressive way to connect people and ideas around the world. Sharing ideas, sharing thoughts and sharing projects is the only way to do it right and to accomplish what you want. So, well done for arranging this summit with all these beautifully fascinating talks and roundtables that you had both physically and virtually.”

Some of the notable experts driving these conversations were Ms Gillan Ng- Asia School of Business Malaysia, Dr. Ashraf Shikhaliyev- Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to India, Anirban Ghosh- Mahindra Group, Balaji Ganapathy- Tata Consultancy Services, Dev Bhattacharya- Aditya Birla Group, Richard Barlow- British High Commission, Dr. Rajan Sudesh Ratna - United Nations ESCAP, Dr Jean DCunha -UN WOMEN, Dr Jasmine Lilian Diab, Director of the Institute for Migration Studies at the Lebanese American University, Beirut, Dr. Siddig Ahmed Chair of UNESCO Water Resources, Sudan, Anu Varghese John, Planning Specialist, UN RC Office, Nigeria, Alex Counts- AMC, USA, Ortal Duzly- ICF Israel leader, Maggie MacDonnell- Winner of the USD 1,000,000 Global Teacher Prize, Gideon Olanrewaju- AREAi, Madhura DasGupta Sinha- Aspire for Her, Abha Rishi- CEO, AIC-BIMTECH and Soniya Kriplani- Unknown Planet, Dr Meena Galliara- Director & Professor at NMIMS.

The summit also saw two exemplary individuals receive the RISE Citizen Award for representing RISE values in their field of work - Navya Naveli Nanda as all rounded Businesswoman, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth icon, and Dr. Jagdish Sheth – Goizueta Business School, Emory University, Padma Bhushan Awardee, and Philanthropist. The Glenmark Nutrition Awards grand finale was also held at the Summit and the winners were announced in 3 categories – Urban, Rural, and open by Cherylann Pinto, Executive Director – Corporate Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Rise World Summit, based on RISE Values binds this accomplished community together led by Idobro-Rise Impact Solution that focuses on three verticals which are Partnership, Entrepreneurship, and Citizenship.

Karon Shaiva, an Award-Winning Social Entrepreneur and Convenor, RISE PECOWorld shares, “RISE World Summit has become a convening of thought leaders, practitioners, and learners who come to sharpen their saw and revive their spirits. There is much to be done and we need to find new pathways based on Purpose, Profit and Peace to leave no one behind, as envisaged in the SDGs. Systems thinking and Value Co-creation is the key to continuing our journey and together Multiply Our Impact.”

For more information please visit https://www.risesummit.in/ or write to us at deepakn@riseinfinity.org

