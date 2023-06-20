Understand the Steps to Calculate Monthly Interest Payout on FD

Fixed deposits are considered to be a good savings option for investors with a low-risk appetite. Irrespective of market volatility, you earn a predetermined interest on your fixed deposit. There are two types of fixed deposit- cumulative and non-cumulative FD. You can choose between the two based on your requirements and financial goals. The interest is paid upon maturity when it comes to a cumulative fixed deposit and the interest is paid in periodic intervals in a non-cumulative fixed deposit.

A monthly interest payout comes under a non-cumulative fixed deposit where the interest is paid monthly. Even though the interest rate in this type payout is comparatively lesser than that of a cumulative FD, they provide a steady source of income.

How to Calculate FD with Monthly Payout?

You can use the fixed deposit calculator that is available online to calculate the payout that you will be receiving every month. It is a free digital tool that saves time and gives you the results within seconds. It helps you make the financial decision on how much money you need to deposit to get the interest that you are aiming for. In addition, estimating the payout that you will be receiving will help you pick the best FD scheme. The steps to use the FD calculator are mentioned below:

Visit the official website of the bank or NBFC that you are interested in. Alternatively you can also use the calculator of a third-party aggregate site like that of a financial marketplace.

Go to the ‘Fixed Deposit’ page.

Search for the ‘FD Calculator’ on the page.

Once you find it, enter the deposit amount, customer type and deposit tenor.

Choose the ‘Non-Cumulative Fixed Deposit’ option under the type of deposit tab.

Choose the ‘Monthly Payout’ option under the frequency of payout tab.

Click on the ‘Calculate’ or ‘Submit’ option.

The results will be displayed instantaneously. The results will include the monthly payout amount that you will receive and the estimated maturity amount.

How to Convert from Annual Interest rate to a Monthly Interest Rate

Most financial institutions mention the rate of interest on an annual basis. In order to find the monthly interest rate on the fixed deposit, all you have to do is:

Simply convert the annual interest rate from percentage to a decimal form. In order to do this, divide the interest rate by 100.

Subtract 12 from the annual interest rate which is in the decimal format.

To get the monthly interest rate, all you do is multiply the annual interest rate by the interest amount.

Then, multiply the monthly interest rate by 100 in order to convert it into percentage.

Example: Let us calculate1 crore FD interest per month,

Calculation of 1 crore FD interest per month

Therefore, the interest rate for 1 crore FD interest per month is 0.666%.

Advantages of Monthly Interest Payout FD

You can enjoy these advantages if you opt for the monthly payout non-cumulative fixed deposit:

Steady source of income: As fixed deposits are not market-linked, you do not have to worry about cash flow disruptions. Additionally with a monthly non-cumulative FD, you get payouts every month. You can use this interest income to supplement your primary income source. Retired individuals can make use of this option to get a steady income stream.

Higher interest rate: Even though the interest rate for a monthly non-cumulative fixed deposit is lesser than that of a cumulative FD, the rate of interest is higher than that of a regular savings account.

Premature withdrawal facility: You can make premature withdrawals from your monthly non-cumulative fixed deposit against a small penalty fee. Therefore, you can rely on this fixed deposit when you want liquidity to manage any financial crisis.

Nomination facility: You also have the option of nominating a beneficiary for your FD account. The nominee that you choose is entitled to the monthly interest when you are not present. Therefore, the monthly payout fixed deposit is a great financial instrument to secure the future of your dependents with a fixed stable monthly income.

Overdraft facility: Some financial institutions provide the facility of overdraft in which you can get up to 90% of the fixed deposit value as a loan. This ensures that you have the much needed liquidity without having to dissolve the account.

A monthly payout non-cumulative fixed deposit can create a monthly steady income stream to fund your expenses. The interest income depends on the interest rate, the tenor that you choose and the initial deposit amount. Additionally, senior citizens get a higher rate of interest when compared to non-senior citizens. Make sure to do your own research before you pick a monthly payout fixed deposit.

