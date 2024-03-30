Understanding Arthritic Knee Treatment Options

The joy of life lies in good health. Only a healthy person can enjoy all that life has to offer – and healthy joints and bones are of paramount importance. Let us have a look at the various factors which affect joint health.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis, simply put, is the process of gradual wearing out of the joint surfaces. The ends of bones are covered with cartilage, which when wears out, causes the bones to rub against each other. This not only causes symptoms of pain and noise from the joints, but also leads to deformity, contributing to bowlegs or bent knees.

Who does arthritis affect?

Arthritis generally affects people in mid-50s, and is common in people above the age of 60 years. Women tend to have slightly higher incidence of arthritis due to the additional problem of osteoporosis, which increases after menopause. Other diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, can also contribute to early joint degeneration.

What can you do to prevent early-onset arthritis?

It is imperative to pay attention to your bone and joint health. This involves staying active, maintaining an ideal weight, exercising regularly and adhering to a good nutrition plan. Smoking and alcohol should be avoided, and emphasis should be on eating healthy, wholesome foods. You should also strive to stay away from sugary or refined foods, and include whole grains, green leafy vegetables, and good sources of protein in your diet.

Does physiotherapy or exercise play in role in management of arthritis?

Yes… exercise helps to maintain not only a good muscle mass, but also a healthy bone stock. This delays and prevents onset of osteoporosis – the so-called ‘silent thief’ of bone strength. Regular mobilization of joints in the hands of an expert physiotherapist can also help in easing joint discomfort and maintaining a good range of motion.

What are the types of injections available for treatment of arthritis?

Newer technological advances have put injections like Platelet-Rick Plasma Therapy / Gene Therapy (PRP) within the reach of patients. Besides these, a novel treatment option is the use of ‘Viscosupplementation’, which is synthetic synovial fluid. These pre-filled injections are manufactured to the highest standards and are a safe alternative to ease joint discomfort and delay progress of arthritis. These arenot steroid injections, and thus are safe to use. The use of steroid injections in management of arthritis is best avoided.

When should Knee Replacement be considered?

The mantra is to be vigilant about your joint health and be in regular touch with your orthopedic surgeon. It is advisable to undergo knee replacement surgery when arthritis progresses to grade 3 or 4 with persistent pain, and before any major disability or deformity sets in. Delaying surgery too much is a common mistake that many people make. Undue delay in undergoing knee replacement leads to muscle weakness (atrophy), loss of range of motion, overstretching of ligaments on one side of the knee combined with contracture on the other side – leading to ligament imbalance, loss of bone strength and stock, and numerous other issues. Ideally, knee replacement should be carried out before any such problems arise. This will ensure not only a speedy and quick recovery, but also a good functional outcome. Hence, surgery should not be delayed by more than a few weeks or months once the need for the same arises.

What are the types of surgery?

Knee Replacement can be done in conventional manner or using advanced techniques like navigation and / or robotics. Besides the type of technique, the choice lies between total or partial knee replacements. Please discuss these options with your surgeon, who is the best judge of which type of surgery is best for you.

Dr. Tanveer Singh Bhutani is a renowned robotic joint replacement and sports injuries specialist at the prestigious Eva Hospital, Ludhiana.

What is the difference between Navigation and Robotic surgery?

Dr Tanveer Bhutani has worked with some of the best surgeons in India and Europe and has received advanced training in robotic knee and hip replacement surgery.

Navigation helps the surgeon by guiding in placement of cutting blocks (jigs) to achieve a good final implant fit. Robotics, on the other hand, is the latest in the field of knee replacement – a robotic arm assists the surgeon in carrying out the surgery to utmost precision and perfection. Robotics add ‘objectivity’ to the surgery, enabling a good surgeon to quantify his results and refine the placement of implants with extreme accuracy (up to 0.5 mm and 1 degree).

What is Patient-Specific Alignment?

Using advanced robotic technology, the final placement of implant is achieved specific to your leg. This is called ‘Patient-Specific Alignment’ (PSA). This ensures a more natural feel of the new knee and increases the chances of success and longevity of knee implant. This procedure of knee restoration is calledKnee Resurfacing, as only the end-bearing, damaged cartilage is replaced with the new anatomic implant aligned naturally.

What is the need for and role of physiotherapy after knee replacement?

Physiotherapy, or rehabilitation, is of paramount importance after knee replacement. A physiotherapist is like an experienced guide who helps the patient not only physically, but also morally and emotionally. An early and enthusiastic rehabilitation program will ensure early walking, knee bending, achieving a full range of motion and control of pain and swelling. Physiotherapy can be done in your own home and help get you back to your active lifestyle as soon as possible!

In conclusion, you are lucky to be living in this era of advanced medical science, where so many treatment options for arthritis exist and are readily available to you. A little effort and being proactive on your part is all that is needed to keep you fit, active and healthy!

Dr. Tanveer Singh Bhutani - Eva Hospital

Dr. Tanveer Singh Bhutani is a renowned robotic joint replacement and sports injuries specialist at the prestigious Eva Hospital, Ludhiana.

Dr. Bhutani had the privilege of training at some of the best centers in Germany, the UK, and the rest of Europe. He is a Gold Medalist, awarded for topping the faculty of surgical sciences in MS Orthopedics, which was bestowed upon him by none other than the former President of India, late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dr Tanveer Bhutani has worked with some of the best surgeons in India and Europe and has received advanced training in robotic knee and hip replacement surgery. He has been invited as faculty in numerous national and international orthopedic conferences and has presented many research papers at various podiums all over the world. He has more than 8000 joint replacements to his credit and is keenly involved in not only clinical and para-clinical work, but also in cutting-edge research.

Dr. Tanveer S. Bhutani

M.S. Ortho (Gold Medalist),

M.Ch. Ortho (U.K.)

Ian Kelly Awardee

Joint Reconstruction Fellowship (Germany, Luxembourg)

Consultant Robotic Knee and Hip Replacement Specialist

Eva Hospital, Ludhiana

Ph: 9244900001

Website:www.EvaHospital.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.