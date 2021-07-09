Understanding PCOS and how it impacts you

About one in every five women of reproductive age in India suffer from a hormonal disorder called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). If this condition is not treated in time, it can lead to serious issues, including infertility.

PCOS affects a woman’s ovaries which are responsible for creating eggs during each menstrual cycle. ‘Polycystic’ means ‘many cysts’, and as the name suggests, in PCOS, many small cysts grow inside the ovaries each of which contains an immature egg which doesn’t trigger ovulation.

Women with this condition complain of irregular periods or skipped periods, acute abdominal pain and have higher levels of male hormone. The lack of ovulation causes an imbalance of hormones like estrogen, progesterone, FSH and LH. In some women, this can also cause hirsutism, where there is excessive hair growth on the face and body.

The symptoms also include acne on the face, chest and upper back, weight gain and headaches triggered by hormonal changes. Women with PCOS are also at a higher risk for depression and anxiety, the hormonal changes caused by the imbalance can negatively impact emotions.

A problem with the ovulation function of the body has a direct impact on fertility. If the woman does not ovulate regularly or produce enough eggs to be fertilised, it can lead to problems in normal conception. This makes it one of the most common causes for infertility in India.

Women with PCOS are also at a high risk of developing metabolic syndrome. About 80 per cent of women with PCOS are overweight and both these medical conditions are known to increase the risk for diabetes, hypertension and strokes. These can hamper a normal pregnancy and become a cause for miscarriages.

Obesity is one of the major triggers for PCOS today. Urban women are at a higher risk to it due to sedentary lives, bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyles. Endocrine disruptors are a major trigger for PCOS today, which come from the junk food we consume, the cosmetics we use and even the food we eat can contribute to this. Increased stress and exposure to hormones from dairy, eggs and meat and the use of plastics can aggravate this.

This condition can also be genetic. Women whose mothers or sisters suffer from PCOS or Type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop PCOS and should watch out for symptoms.

A majority of women tend to ignore the symptoms of PCOS and seek medical help only when they have problems in having children. When diagnosed in time, PCOS can be controlled in a large number of cases with minor changes in lifestyle.

Women with PCOS are advised to lose just 5-10 per cent of their body weight. A healthy diet comprised of fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help lose weight, restore a regular menstrual cycle and prep the body for a successful pregnancy.

A few studies have revealed that 30 minutes of moderate exercise, about 3 times a week can help women with PCOS lose weight. It is important to remember that excessive exercise can also cause hormonal imbalance, so keep it in moderate levels. A Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18 and 24 is considered to be optimum.

Some women are also given birth control pills with daily doses of progestin to control the hormonal imbalance and get the menstrual cycle back on track, regulate ovulation and also relief against symptoms like excessive hair growth.

In rare cases, doctors may also prescribe surgery. A procedure called Ovarian Drilling in which tiny holes are made in the ovaries using laser or think heated needles, get the normal ovulation cycle back.

Dr Surender Singh Yadav is Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Women’s Pride Hospital and IVF, Rewari, Haryana.