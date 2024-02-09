UNIABROAD Launches UNIPREP: The Ultimate Gateway to Global Opportunities

Embarking on a journey towards global success often begins with a simple question: Where do I start? This question, and countless others like it, inspired Ed-tech company UNIABROAD to develop UNIPREP – a Universal preparation platform that is set to redefine how individuals access global information.

UNIABROAD has long been committed to empowering individuals to pursue their dreams of studying abroad. With UNIPREP, this commitment reaches new heights as the platform aims to serve as a comprehensive resource hub for anyone looking to explore international education, career prospects, business ventures, and life opportunities.

Mr. Vikas Murulidhara, the visionary founder behind UNIABROAD and its subsidiary UNIPREP, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table with his own international experience. With a deep understanding of the challenges and complexities involved in navigating the global landscape, Mr. Vikas has spearheaded the development of UNIPREP to streamline the process and provide users with the support they need to succeed.

At its core, UNIPREP simplifies the quest for knowledge by offering a platform where users can find answers to over half a million questions. From inquiries regarding studying abroad to seeking guidance on international career opportunities and even setting up a business, UNIPREP ensures that all queries are addressed with accuracy. Users can explore a plethora of topics, ranging from applications, universities, and careers, to life and everything in between.

UNIPREP's personal advisory service further enhances the user experience by providing tailored responses by experts to specific questions asked by users. Whether seeking advice on university selection, global career, or entrepreneurial pursuits, users can rest assured that their queries will be met with personalised guidance.

In addition to its comprehensive Q&A platform and personalised advisory services, UNIPREP offers a rich array of features and resources tailored to support users on their global journey. These features are meticulously curated to provide users with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of international opportunities with confidence and ease.

One of the standout features of UNIPREP is its extensive scholarship database, comprising over 5,000 regional, national, international, and university scholarships which include 100% scholarship coverage.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, UNIPREP provides access to a vast repository of investor data, with over 100,000 investor profiles. With that, you also get access to a specially curated Start-Up Kit which has business templates, a start-up investor kit, a marketing kit, and the ultimate entrepreneur guide. UNIPREP also offers access to a comprehensive company directory, featuring data on over 1,000,000 companies worldwide.

But it doesn't stop there. The platform also offers over 100 resources to prepare users for their global journey. These resources include tools such as CV builder, sample LinkedIn account profiles, internship finder, living expenses comparison, and many more. UNIPREP also offers exclusive access to international events hosted by international universities, higher education bodies, career coaches and many more!

UNIPREP V1.0 launch introduced groundbreaking features such as Global Search, comprehensive investor data, and more, setting the stage for an even more dynamic experience. Anticipating the evolving needs of its users, the UNIPREP team has announced the upcoming release of V2.0 scheduled for May, promising further enhancements and innovations to empower global aspirants.

With an ambitious vision in mind, UNIPREP aims to reach and impact 1 billion users of LinkedIn within the next 24 months, solidifying its position as a global leader in facilitating access to education, career opportunities, and entrepreneurial endeavours on an unprecedented scale.

UNIPREP is now emerging as the most preferred tool for Indian institutes, aiding in addressing global questions and taking up the incubation responsibilities of start-ups.

With such beneficial features, users can access a wealth of information and support to navigate the complexities of global opportunities with confidence.

