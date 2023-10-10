UNIABROAD: Reshaping Student Support Services for Indian students study

In a groundbreaking move, UNIABROAD, a London-based company established in 2019, is setting new standards in student support services. Being established in India with a mission to empower students pursuing education abroad, UNIABROAD offers comprehensive end-to-end assistance. The company boasts a team of highly qualified staff, all of whom are distinguished graduates from esteemed institutions across the globe.

UNIABROAD stands out as the only company providing unparalleled post-admission support to students. Their innovative tech platforms and services have positioned them as premium partners for over 300 institutions worldwide. This distinction solidifies their commitment to ensuring students' success beyond admission.

One of UNIABROAD's key strengths lies in its dedication to post-admission support. They go the extra mile by offering regular follow-ups, monthly check-ins, and extended assistance until students are comfortably settled in their new academic environment. UNIABROAD’s guidance extends to helping students navigate the job market, providing invaluable career advice in their chosen destination.

Mr. Vikas Murulidhara expressed, "The genesis of this idea stems from my personal experience. As a student, I encountered numerous challenges in the UK. This led to the pivotal mission of offering students comprehensive post-admission support until they successfully establish their careers.”

UNIABROAD currently provides services to Indian students and has offices in 10 Indian cities including Mysore, Bangalore, Pune, Kerala, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangalore. Looking ahead, they have an ambitious plan to set up offices in 30 other Indian cities in the next 12 months. This strategic move is geared towards providing students with even more personalized and localized support.

UNIABROAD's vision extends beyond this; much like in India, they are establishing offices in an additional 30 countries within the next 24 months. These offices in destinations such as the United States, Ireland, Germany, France, Singapore, Dubai, and Spain will feature dedicated teams committed to ensuring students experience seamless post-admission support.

UNIABROAD's journey is not just about facilitating education; it's about fostering successful careers. Through their unwavering commitment to students' holistic growth and development, UNIABROAD is turning dreams of studying abroad into tangible, lifelong achievements.

UNIABROAD stands out as the rapidly expanding leader in the overseas education sector. Presently, they operate 16 offices both domestically and internationally, employing a dynamic team of over 150 young professionals. Their mission is to transform students' aspirations of studying abroad into tangible realities by seamlessly blending technology with daily life, all while nurturing a brighter future. UNIABRAOD is the only company to provide post-admission support to its students and they dedicatedly offer unwavering support throughout their journey towards a successful career. They are more than just a service provider—they are a steadfast family in every student's journey towards success.

If you are a prospective student aspiring to pursue education abroad, you can register with UNIABROAD at www.uniabroad.io/register

