Unicharm India's Commitment to Sustainability: Leading the Way with 10% Recycled Content in Packaging

Unicharm India, a pioneering manufacturer of hygiene products, has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainability, setting a remarkable precedent in the industry. The company has integrated a forward-thinking approach by incorporating 10% Post Industrial Recyclate (PIR) into its packaging, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.



Embracing Sustainable Development Goals

Unicharm’s mission is to foster a cohesive society where humans and their companion animals live in harmony with each other and the global environment. This mission aligns with our commitment to adhering to the Government’s regulation mandating a 10% Post Industrial Recyclate (PIR).

Mamypoko pants

Unicharm India's sustainability strategy is meticulously categorized into three fundamental pillars: Social, Economic, and Environmental. This tripartite approach underscores the company's holistic commitment to fostering a sustainable future.



Social Responsibility

Unicharm India recognizes the intrinsic value of community and education. By engaging in activities such as tree planting by employees and educating school children about environmental conservation, the company is nurturing a generation that values and practices sustainability. This initiative not only underscores the company's commitment to social responsibility but also ensures that the message of environmental stewardship is disseminated widely.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Tree planting by employees

Economic Sustainability

Economic sustainability is intertwined with Unicharm India's operational ethos. By adopting 10% PIR in its packaging, the company is not only reducing its environmental footprint but also setting a benchmark for sustainable production practices. This initiative enhances the company's economic resilience by optimizing resource use and minimizing waste.



Environmental Stewardship

At the heart of Unicharm India's sustainability efforts lies a profound commitment to environmental stewardship. The adoption of 10% PIR in packaging exemplifies this commitment. PIR, or Post Industrial Recyclate, is an unmixed leftover material obtained from the industrial production process. Unlike other waste materials, PIR is devoid of contaminants, allowing it to be efficiently shredded, melted, and reintegrated into the production cycle without the need for extensive sorting or cleaning.

By educating school children about environmental conservation, the company is nurturing a generation that values and practices sustainability.

The incorporation of PIR in packaging represents a significant stride towards reducing the environmental impact of industrial waste. By recycling the white trim part leftovers into new packaging material, Unicharm India is not only conserving resources but also preventing waste from ending up in landfills. This initiative epitomizes the principles of a circular economy, where materials are perpetually cycled back into the production process, thereby minimizing waste and resource extraction.



A Call to Action: Every Effort Counts

The efforts of Unicharm India serve as a potent reminder that sustainable change is achievable through concerted effort and innovative practices. However, the responsibility of fostering a sustainable future extends beyond corporations. It is incumbent upon each individual to contribute to this collective endeavor.

Lifree Adult Diaper

Change begins with simple, everyday actions. By saving water, planting trees, and opting for paper bags over plastic, each one of us can contribute to a more sustainable world. The actions we take today will shape the environment for future generations. As Unicharm India has demonstrated, even seemingly small changes, such as incorporating 10% recycled content in packaging, can have a profound impact. Unicharm has been successful in educating approximately 500,000 students about Menstrual Hygiene through our CSR activities. As part of our sustainability initiative, we plan to extend knowledge about the 10% Post Industrial Recyclate to at least 5,000 students in 2024.

Conclusion

Unicharm India's initiative to incorporate 10% Post Industrial Recyclate in its packaging is a testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainability. By aligning its operations with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the company is leading the charge towards a more responsible and sustainable future. Through its social, economic, and environmental initiatives, Unicharm India is not only enhancing its operational resilience but also inspiring a broader movement towards sustainable consumption and production.



**10% PIR in package adapted in Unicharm in-house manufactured products only.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.