Union Minister Piyush Goyal quotes dialogue from TVF ace show Kota Factory

“IITs mein Chatur nahin, sab Rancho hi jaate hain”
Recently, addressing the students of IIT Kanpur, at the Policy Conclave 2022, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, quoted a memorable dialog from TVF’s Kota Factory.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 06:31 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

“TVF is the pioneer of online content creation in India”.

“Seven of TVF’s shows have made it to the Top 250 shows of the world.”

When we read news headlines like these, we understand that TVF – The Viral Fever is making strides exponentially in the creative market but, we don’t truly comprehend the impact it has on people and their day-to-day lives. Which is why, when great thought leaders and intellects quote TVF dialogs, it suddenly reveals the magnitude of the influence that TVF shows like Kota Factory has had on people.

Piyush Goyal later also tweeted the same, “As Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory said – “IITs mein Chatur nahin, Sab Rancho hi jaate hain.” I am sure each of my young friends here will help make India a center of innovation, research and development. We look upon our young generation as the force of #NewIndia.”

Thanking Shri Piyush Goyal for this honour, TVF Founder, Arunabh Kumar said, “We will strive to tell more stories of India’s hopes and aspirations”. 

 

