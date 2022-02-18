Union Minister Piyush Goyal quotes dialogue from TVF ace show Kota Factory

“TVF is the pioneer of online content creation in India”.

“Seven of TVF’s shows have made it to the Top 250 shows of the world.”

When we read news headlines like these, we understand that TVF – The Viral Fever is making strides exponentially in the creative market but, we don’t truly comprehend the impact it has on people and their day-to-day lives. Which is why, when great thought leaders and intellects quote TVF dialogs, it suddenly reveals the magnitude of the influence that TVF shows like Kota Factory has had on people.

Recently, addressing the students of IIT Kanpur, at the Policy Conclave 2022, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, quoted a memorable dialog from TVF’s Kota Factory.

As Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory said - “IITs mein Chatur nahin, Sab Rancho hi jaate hain.”



I am sure each of my young friends here will help make India a centre of innovation, research & development.



We look upon our young generation as the force of #NewIndia. pic.twitter.com/2ZAR7O4fJk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 13, 2022

Thanking Shri Piyush Goyal for this honour, TVF Founder, Arunabh Kumar said, “We will strive to tell more stories of India’s hopes and aspirations”.