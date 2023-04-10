Unique Properties — Pune's Top Real Estate Developer | 2 & 3 BHK Home in Pune

In Pune’s Growing Real Estate market if there’s one brand that’s making a unique impact its Unique Properties. Rising, growing, and standing tall on three pillars of its strength - Transparency, Quality and Trust, the brand is undeniably one of the top Real Estate Builders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.In 16 years of its operations, the brand has been able to create a name for itself that’s associated with superior customer service, excellent construction quality, and over-the-top project ideation, planning and execution. The ‘U’ in Unique Properties stands for all of You who it puts at the forefront of everything it does. The brand is about You, Your comfort, Your Satisfaction, Your Happiness and to achieve that it will move mountains. This is the story of a brand that is behind the smiles of 2500+ home buyers of Pune and PCMC who are proud members of the Unique Family.The brand's core value is based on customer satisfaction. As one of the Top Real Estate Developers of Pune, it has pledged to bridge the gap between customer needs and the projects without burning a hole in their pocket. They will go the extra mile to ensure they can provide a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle to their patrons at the most decent price possible. Their understanding of customers’ present and future needs is what makes their projects unique.

One such project is Unique Youtopia offering premium 2 & 3 BHK residential apartments in Central Kharadi, Pune. 45+ Lifestyle Amenities, 40,000+ sq.ft. Open Areas, 5 Recreation Zones and Intelligent Planning makes it a lucrative real estate investment opportunity in Kharadi, PuneUnique K-Ville, a ravishing lifestyle project with 2 BHK & 3 BHK residential apartments at Kiwale-Ravet spread across 7.5 acres. With 400+ possessions given it has already turned into a beautiful and prosperous neighborhood.

Then, they have these magnificent 2,3 & 4 BHK residential apartments at QUE 914, Keshavnagar, Pune. It’s a rare gem that became the talk of the town and a rising landmark in Pune's ever-growing skyline.

Then, there is Unique Legacy with its supreme lifestyle experiences offering 2 & 3 BHK Homes in Mundhwa-Keshavnagar, Pune. It’s one premium project that flaunts an address so prime that it will be a matter of pride to own this lifestyle.If there’s one common thread between all their 15+ real estate projects in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, it’s the factor of superior quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Be it a residential or a commercial project, if it’s got the element of Unique in it, it is going to stand out. Unique Properties is ready to win over its customers' hearts and take over the future with its upcoming projects in Pune and PCMC. It’s a matter of pride and prestige to be a part of the Unique family as it’s sending the right message and setting the industry standards high.

Unique Properties Ongoing Residential Projects in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad:

Unique Youtopia - Premium 2 & 3 BHK Residences in Central Kharadi, Pune

Unique K-Ville - Lifestyle 2 & 3 BHK Residences at Kiwale-Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad

QUE 914 - 2,3 & 4 BHK Lifestyle Apartments at Keshavnagar, Pune

Unique Legacy- Lifestyle 2 & 3 BHK Residences in Keshavnagar - Mundhwa , Pune

Book your dream 2, 3 & 4 BHK Home in Pune -

For project details, call: +91 7743 88 44 22 | 9657 88 44 22 | www.uniqueproperties.in

Unique Properties Pune Office Address: Office No. 7, 4th Floor, Amar Avinash Corporate City, Above HSBC Bank, Near Inox, Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001

RERA Nos.: P52100032483, P52100046034, P52100030486, P52100031164

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

