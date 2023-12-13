Uniqus Consultech Announces Strategic Partnership with Board International to Deliver Tech Based Finance Solutions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Uniqus Consultech Inc., the ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting company, announced a global strategic partnership with Board International (‘Board’). Uniqus has strong domain knowledge and practical experience in delivering finance, risk, and governance advisory solutions to clients across industries. Board is the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, assisting clients with technology-driven solutions in areas such as planning, analysis and reporting including consolidated financial statements in a single cloud-based platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations combining the strong product capabilities of Board with Uniqus’ finance, risk, and governance consulting & implementation skills.Uniqus has been committed to empowering finance and accounting teams with cutting-edge technology-driven solutions, and the collaboration with Board reinforces this commitment. Board’s expertise in providing flexible technology platforms that can be customised to build solutions catering to specific situations completely aligns with Uniqus’ mission to provide holistic solutions to its clients."We are excited to partner with Board and add value to our clients by assisting them address varied needs be it planning, analysis or reporting by using technology solutions. This alliance marks our commitment to treat every client situation in a manner that helps them achieve their business objectives," said Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting, Uniqus Consultech.Sanford Burley, Area General Manager for Board International expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Uniqus’ values of agility, excellence, collaboration, trust and driving impact aligns perfectly with Board’s mission. We look forward to collaborating closely and helping finance teams achieve new levels of efficiency.”

About Uniqus ConsultechUniqus Consultech is a global consulting company that specializes in ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG.With operations in the US, India, and the Middle East, Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.For more information, please visit: www.uniqus.comStay connected with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | TwitterAbout BoardBoard Intelligent Planning solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter, enable actionable insights, and achieve better outcomes. Industry leaders trust Board to unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning, so they can take full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global companies such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and HSBC have transformed their planning processes to build a competitive edge.Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC. www.board.com

Media Contact Details

Victoire Depoix (VP Global Communications), Board, vdepoix@board.com; Nirav Patel (Partner), Uniqus, niravp@uniqus.com

