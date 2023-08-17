Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) Soar As Pomerdoge (POMD) Telegram Users Skyrockets

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a remarkable recovery as Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) experience significant surges. Concurrently, Pomerdoge, a memecoin and gaming project has attracted over 1,000 users to its Telegram group. The project which is in the presale phase has gained significant attention and investors' interest.

Uniswap (UNI) Jumps 5% on the Weekly Chart

On June 10th, Uniswap dropped to a local bottom of $3.63 as bearish pressure increased in the market. Fortunately, the bulls were able to initiate a price rally and Uniswap crossed over the $5 mark.

Although Uniswap started the month reaching a peak of $6.70, its price has dropped in the past few days. Currently, it is trading at $6.19 today, a 0.63% price increase in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Uniswap is also showing bullish signals on the weekly chart with a gain of 4.89%. Uniswap is trading above the 50-Day SMA ($5.79) and 200-Day SMA ($5.78), signifying that bulls are still present. Now, the bulls will try to cross the $6.50 resistance.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Soars As Volume Pumps 154%

PancakeSwap's price has experienced a significant surge in the past, notably soaring 632,000% in 2020. However, in 2023, bears have steered its price trajectory. According to market analysis, the PancakeSwap token has maintained a sideways trend over the last few weeks.

This flat price action signifies a lack of pronounced bullish or bearish momentum. Meanwhile, PancakeSwap is bullish today trading at $1.48, a 1.44% increase in price within the last 24 hours. The recent price increase comes after PancakeSwap announced that Ethereum's trading volume on its network has crossed $1 billion.

PancakeSwap's trading volume has increased by 154.60% in the last 24 hours to $30,382,759. This is a sign of increased market activity from traders and investors.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Telegram Community Cross 1,000 Members

While PancakeSwap and Uniswap are population tokens, Pomerdoge (POMD) also has good prospects. Pomerdoge's native token, POMD, is a memecoin and a gaming token with more utility. Currently, Pomerdoge is building an innovative play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.

This platform will connect individuals from across the globe as they compete and earn rewards. One exciting part of the ecosystem will be Pomergame. Participants will embark on adventures on Pomergame. Also, there will be Pomerplace.

The Pomerplace will serve a dual role as an NFT marketplace and battle arena, enticing players with appealing rewards. For security, Pomerdoge's liquidity is permanently locked to ensure its safety. Additionally, the Pomerdoge project has undergone audits by SolidProof and Cyberscope. This solidifies its reputation as a secure investment platform.

At just $0.008, you can join as an early investor and position yourself for substantial growth. Interestingly, analysts remain bullish on Pomerdoge. They have forecasted a potential 40x surge in the upcoming months. This will see POMD trade as high as $0.32 by the end of 2023.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

